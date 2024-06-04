3 simple tricks to help you preserve your avocados

If you're tired of the avocado heartbreak, here are three foolproof ways to keep those green gems fresher for longer. Let's dive into the hacks that'll save your avocados and your wallet!
Avocado lovers gather 'round! We've all been there—buying avocados in bulk, dreaming of different ways to enjoy them, only to watch them go from rock-hard to overripe in what feels like a blink.
Recommended articles
1. The water bowl trick
Get yourself a bowl of water, plop your ripe avocados in it, and stash them in the fridge. Sounds quirky, right?
But here’s the scoop: the water helps create a moisture barrier, which fights off those pesky oxygen particles that turn your avocados brown.
This method is perfect for keeping those avocados chill and fresh, especially if you’re not planning to use them right away. Think of it as putting them in a little relaxation tank.
2. The onion trick
Ever heard of storing your avocado with a chopped onion? Just slice up an onion, throw it in an airtight container with your partially used avocado (pit in!), and refrigerate.
The onion emits sulfur gases which act like a natural preservative, keeping the avocado from browning. This trick not only extends your avocado's shelf life but also adds a little extra flavor if you’re whipping up something where onion complements the taste, like salads or sandwiches.
3. Lemon juice lifesaver
After you cut an avocado, squeeze a bit of lemon or lime juice over the flesh. The citric acid in the lemon acts like an antioxidant armor against oxidation—the main culprit behind that unwanted brown tinge.
Besides keeping your avocados fresh, this adds a zesty kick to your next dish. Whether you’re saving the other half for later or prepping some slices for a snack, a little citrus can go a long way.
So next time you’re on an avocado shopping spree, remember these tricks. Not only will they save your avocados from turning into brown mush, but they’ll also make your life a tad easier and your meals a bit tastier. Enjoy that green goodness for as long as possible!