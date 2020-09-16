Master the omelette with our simple recipe then add the filling of your choice.
Ingredients
2 large eggs
1 tablespoon unsalted butter
2 tablespoons grated cheese
3 to 4 cherry tomatoes, cut in half and sprinkled lightly with salt
2 tablespoons chopped basil, parsley, or herb of your choice
Method
- In a bowl, beat the eggs with a fork.
- In an 8-inch nonstick skillet over medium-low heat, melt the butter.
- Add the eggs to the skillet and cook without stirring until the edges begin to set. With a silicone spatula, push the edges toward the centre of the pan and tilt the pan so the uncooked eggs move to the edge.
- Repeat until the eggs are somewhat set but still a little soft in the centre.
- Place the cheese, tomatoes, and herbs in a line down the centre of the omelette and cook for about 1 minute longer, or until the eggs are mostly set but still a little soft in the centre.
- Slide the spatula around one side of the omelette at the edge to loosen it. Slip it under the eggs, and use it to carefully fold the omelette in half. Slide the spatula under the folded omelette to loosen it from the pan. Tilt the pan over a plate and use the spatula to nudge it onto the plate.
- Serve.