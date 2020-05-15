Making orange juice may take a couple of minutes longer than you expect. However, the taste is worth the effort and the wait.
Try it out: Make some and see if you want to go back to drinking bottled juice again!
Ingredients
10 Oranges
Method
- Wash the oranges to remove any potential pesticide residue.
- If the oranges are very firm, roll them on the countertop with your palm while applying downward pressure. This helps break up the individual segments and juice-filled vesicles, releasing more juice.
- Cut the oranges in half with a sharp knife.
- Using a handheld citrus reamer, (or an electric juicer), twist the flesh of the oranges on the reamer to extract the juice and pulp.
- Pour the freshly squeezed orange juice into a glass and enjoy!