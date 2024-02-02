DIY Recipe: How to make Ghanaian salad

Let's dive into how to make this delightful dish, starting with the ingredients you'll need.

Ingredients

1 head of lettuce, chopped

2 large tomatoes, sliced

1 large cucumber, sliced

3 boiled eggs, sliced

1 can of baked beans, drained

2 carrots, grated

1 cup of sweet corn

1 cup of cooked macaroni (optional)

1 can of tuna (or cooked chicken), drained

1 can of corned beef, crumbled

1 can of sardines in oil, drained and flaked

For the dressing:

½ cup of mayonnaise

2 tablespoons of vegetable oil

1 tablespoon of vinegar

1 teaspoon of sugar

Salt and pepper to taste

A splash of evaporated milk (optional for extra creaminess)

ADVERTISEMENT

Assembling your Ghanaian salad

With all your ingredients at the ready, let's put together this Ghanaian delight.

Vegetable prep: Start by thoroughly washing your vegetables. Chop the lettuce, slice the tomatoes and cucumbers, and grate the carrots to form the base of your salad. Egg boiling: Boil your eggs until firm, cool, peel, and then slice them. These will add a nice texture and a boost of protein to your salad. Layering time: In a large mixing bowl or on a platter, create the first layer with lettuce, followed by tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, and sweet corn. If you're opting for macaroni, it should be layered in next. Protein punch: Now for the proteins – evenly spread the drained and flaked tuna (or chicken) across the salad. Next, add crumbled corned beef and sardines for that rich, meaty flavor unique to Ghanaian salad. Dress it up: Whisk together mayonnaise, vegetable oil, vinegar, sugar, and a splash of evaporated milk for the dressing. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Aim for a creamy consistency that will generously coat your salad ingredients. Mix and garnish: Pour the dressing over your salad and gently toss to ensure every ingredient is well-dressed.

Garnish with the sliced boiled eggs and, if you like, sprinkle more of grated carrot or even some sliced avocado for a creamy finish.

Serving your masterpiece

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ghanaian salad is a celebration of textures and flavors, making it a standout dish for any occasion. It’s hearty enough to serve as a meal on its own or as a substantial side that's sure to impress.