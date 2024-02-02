It's a hearty, flavor-packed meal that combines the freshness of vegetables with the richness of various proteins and a creamy dressing.
DIY Recipe: How to make Ghanaian salad
In the vibrant world of Ghanaian cuisine, the Ghanaian salad stands out as a colorful and delicious ensemble that's more than just a side dish.
Let's dive into how to make this delightful dish, starting with the ingredients you'll need.
Ingredients
- 1 head of lettuce, chopped
- 2 large tomatoes, sliced
- 1 large cucumber, sliced
- 3 boiled eggs, sliced
- 1 can of baked beans, drained
- 2 carrots, grated
- 1 cup of sweet corn
- 1 cup of cooked macaroni (optional)
- 1 can of tuna (or cooked chicken), drained
- 1 can of corned beef, crumbled
- 1 can of sardines in oil, drained and flaked
- For the dressing:
- ½ cup of mayonnaise
- 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil
- 1 tablespoon of vinegar
- 1 teaspoon of sugar
- Salt and pepper to taste
- A splash of evaporated milk (optional for extra creaminess)
Assembling your Ghanaian salad
With all your ingredients at the ready, let's put together this Ghanaian delight.
- Vegetable prep: Start by thoroughly washing your vegetables. Chop the lettuce, slice the tomatoes and cucumbers, and grate the carrots to form the base of your salad.
- Egg boiling: Boil your eggs until firm, cool, peel, and then slice them. These will add a nice texture and a boost of protein to your salad.
- Layering time: In a large mixing bowl or on a platter, create the first layer with lettuce, followed by tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, and sweet corn. If you're opting for macaroni, it should be layered in next.
- Protein punch: Now for the proteins – evenly spread the drained and flaked tuna (or chicken) across the salad. Next, add crumbled corned beef and sardines for that rich, meaty flavor unique to Ghanaian salad.
- Dress it up: Whisk together mayonnaise, vegetable oil, vinegar, sugar, and a splash of evaporated milk for the dressing. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Aim for a creamy consistency that will generously coat your salad ingredients.
- Mix and garnish: Pour the dressing over your salad and gently toss to ensure every ingredient is well-dressed.
Garnish with the sliced boiled eggs and, if you like, sprinkle more of grated carrot or even some sliced avocado for a creamy finish.
Serving your masterpiece
The Ghanaian salad is a celebration of textures and flavors, making it a standout dish for any occasion. It’s hearty enough to serve as a meal on its own or as a substantial side that's sure to impress.
This salad exemplifies the depth and diversity of Ghanaian cuisine, offering a delicious way to enjoy a mix of vegetables, meats, and a uniquely creamy dressing. Enjoy crafting this salad and sharing its rich flavors with friends and family.
