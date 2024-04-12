ADVERTISEMENT
How to extract milk from oats

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Oat milk is gaining popularity as a delightful, vegan alternative to dairy milk, known for its creamy texture and mild, slightly sweet flavor.

Oat milk

It’s not only tasty but also environmentally friendly and easy to make at home. Here’s how you can whip up your own batch of fresh oat milk with just a few simple ingredients and tools.

What you'll need to make oat milk, you'll need:

  • 1 cup of rolled oats
  • 3 to 4 cups of water (depending on how thick you want your milk)
  • A pinch of salt (optional)
  • Sweeteners or flavorings (such as vanilla extract, honey, or dates, optional)
  • A blender
  • A nut milk bag or a fine mesh strainer
  • A large bowl

Step-by-step extraction process

Begin by soaking your oats in water for about 30 minutes to soften them; this helps in blending and reduces any slimy texture in the milk.

After soaking, drain the oats and rinse them under cold water. Next, add the oats to a blender with 3 to 4 cups of fresh water. Blend on high speed for 30-45 seconds until the mixture looks well combined and milky.

Straining your oat milk

Pour the blended oat mixture through a nut milk bag or a fine mesh strainer over a large bowl. Use your hands to squeeze out as much liquid as possible.

The remaining oat pulp can be used in baking or composted. If you want a smoother texture, strain the milk a second time.

Flavoring and storing your milk

If you desire, you can now add a pinch of salt, a bit of vanilla extract, or other sweeteners to taste. Mix thoroughly to combine or blend again.

Pour the finished oat milk into a clean bottle or jar and store it in the refrigerator. Homemade oat milk generally stays fresh for up to five days.

Making oat milk at home is a simple, cost-effective way to enjoy this dairy-free alternative. It’s perfect for those looking to reduce their environmental footprint or those who prefer plant-based diets. Enjoy your homemade oat milk in cereals, coffee, or simply by itself!

