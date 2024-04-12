It’s not only tasty but also environmentally friendly and easy to make at home. Here’s how you can whip up your own batch of fresh oat milk with just a few simple ingredients and tools.
How to extract milk from oats
Oat milk is gaining popularity as a delightful, vegan alternative to dairy milk, known for its creamy texture and mild, slightly sweet flavor.
What you'll need to make oat milk, you'll need:
- 1 cup of rolled oats
- 3 to 4 cups of water (depending on how thick you want your milk)
- A pinch of salt (optional)
- Sweeteners or flavorings (such as vanilla extract, honey, or dates, optional)
- A blender
- A nut milk bag or a fine mesh strainer
- A large bowl
Step-by-step extraction process
Begin by soaking your oats in water for about 30 minutes to soften them; this helps in blending and reduces any slimy texture in the milk.
After soaking, drain the oats and rinse them under cold water. Next, add the oats to a blender with 3 to 4 cups of fresh water. Blend on high speed for 30-45 seconds until the mixture looks well combined and milky.
Straining your oat milk
Pour the blended oat mixture through a nut milk bag or a fine mesh strainer over a large bowl. Use your hands to squeeze out as much liquid as possible.
The remaining oat pulp can be used in baking or composted. If you want a smoother texture, strain the milk a second time.
Flavoring and storing your milk
If you desire, you can now add a pinch of salt, a bit of vanilla extract, or other sweeteners to taste. Mix thoroughly to combine or blend again.
Pour the finished oat milk into a clean bottle or jar and store it in the refrigerator. Homemade oat milk generally stays fresh for up to five days.
Making oat milk at home is a simple, cost-effective way to enjoy this dairy-free alternative. It’s perfect for those looking to reduce their environmental footprint or those who prefer plant-based diets. Enjoy your homemade oat milk in cereals, coffee, or simply by itself!
