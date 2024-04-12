How to extract milk from oats

What you'll need to make oat milk, you'll need:

1 cup of rolled oats

3 to 4 cups of water (depending on how thick you want your milk)

A pinch of salt (optional)

Sweeteners or flavorings (such as vanilla extract, honey, or dates, optional)

A blender

A nut milk bag or a fine mesh strainer

A large bowl

Step-by-step extraction process

Begin by soaking your oats in water for about 30 minutes to soften them; this helps in blending and reduces any slimy texture in the milk.

After soaking, drain the oats and rinse them under cold water. Next, add the oats to a blender with 3 to 4 cups of fresh water. Blend on high speed for 30-45 seconds until the mixture looks well combined and milky.

Straining your oat milk

Pour the blended oat mixture through a nut milk bag or a fine mesh strainer over a large bowl. Use your hands to squeeze out as much liquid as possible.

The remaining oat pulp can be used in baking or composted. If you want a smoother texture, strain the milk a second time.

Flavoring and storing your milk

If you desire, you can now add a pinch of salt, a bit of vanilla extract, or other sweeteners to taste. Mix thoroughly to combine or blend again.

Pour the finished oat milk into a clean bottle or jar and store it in the refrigerator. Homemade oat milk generally stays fresh for up to five days.