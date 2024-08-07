ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

Should men pay dowry in this day and age? Read this

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

In Ghana, paying a dowry is a significant tradition that varies across tribes and is deeply embedded in the cultural fabric of society.

Should men pay dowry in this day and age?
Should men pay dowry in this day and age?

As we progress through the 21st century, it's worth considering whether this practice should continue. Here are some reasons why maintaining the dowry tradition could be beneficial:

Recommended articles

Dowry traditions are a crucial part of Ghanaian cultural heritage. They serve as a link to the past, preserving the customs and values passed down through generations.

By continuing this practice, Ghanaians can maintain a sense of identity and pride in their unique cultural heritage. It helps younger generations understand and appreciate their roots, fostering a sense of community and continuity.

ADVERTISEMENT
Dowry
Dowry “This is daylight robbery!” – Man cries over hefty dowry Pulse Ghana

The dowry process is more than just a financial transaction; it involves the coming together of two families. The negotiations and ceremonies surrounding the dowry foster interaction, understanding, and respect between the families of the bride and groom.

This practice helps to build strong family ties and networks of support that are beneficial for the newlyweds and their extended families.

Strengthening family bonds
Strengthening family bonds ece-auto-gen
ADVERTISEMENT

Paying a dowry symbolizes a groom's commitment and readiness to take on the responsibilities of marriage. It acts as a demonstration of his willingness to invest in and care for his future wife and her family.

This act of giving can reinforce the seriousness of the marital union and the groom's dedication to maintaining a stable and supportive relationship.

In many cultures, the dowry is seen as a way of appreciating and compensating the bride's family for their role in raising her. This economic support can be particularly meaningful in communities where resources are scarce.

ADVERTISEMENT

It also underscores the value placed on the bride and can be a form of empowerment, highlighting her importance and worth within the societal structure.

The requirement of a dowry can encourage responsible decision-making regarding marriage. It necessitates that the groom be financially prepared and thoughtful about his readiness for marriage.

This can lead to more stable and mature relationships, as both parties enter the marriage with a clear understanding of the commitments involved.

Encouraging responsible decision-making
Encouraging responsible decision-making Ewe and Asante marriages Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

While some aspects of traditional practices may need to adapt to contemporary values and realities, the dowry tradition in Ghana holds significant cultural, social, and symbolic importance.

It helps preserve cultural heritage, strengthens family bonds, symbolises commitment, provides economic support, and encourages responsible decision-making.

By maintaining this practice, Ghanaians can honour their past while thoughtfully integrating these traditions into modern life.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Foods that are actually dangerous for you

10 common foods that are actually dangerous for you

Fura

4 foods enjoyed in Ghana that originated from Nigeria

There's an interesting fact about the colors of bottle caps circulating on the internet [Shutterstock]

What does the colour of the cap on a water bottle mean?

Asafotufiam

Asafotufiam: See iconic moments from Ada Festival