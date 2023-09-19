It is important to note that dowry is illegal in India under the Dowry Prohibition Act of 1961, and giving or accepting dowry is a criminal offense.
Why women pay dowry in India
In India, dowry is a practice where the bride's family gives gifts, money, or property to the groom and his family as part of the marriage arrangement.
Recommended articles
However, despite its illegality, dowry continues to be prevalent in many parts of the country, and it remains a complex and deeply rooted issue in Indian society.
The tradition of dowry has historical and cultural origins, and there are several reasons why it has persisted:
Historical Roots: Dowry has historical roots in India and can be traced back to ancient times.
In some historical contexts, it may have been a way to provide financial security for women in the absence of inheritance rights and property ownership.
Social and Economic Status: In some societies, a groom's family may demand a dowry as a status symbol.
They may view it as a way to enhance their economic and social standing.
Gender Inequality: Dowry is often linked to gender inequality and the perception of women as a financial burden on their families.
Families may offer a dowry to secure a suitable groom for their daughter and ensure her marital happiness and security.
Cultural Expectations: Social and cultural norms play a significant role in perpetuating the practice of dowry.
In some communities, it is considered customary and essential for a bride's family to provide dowry as a way of maintaining tradition.
Marital Pressure: The fear of not being able to find a suitable match for their daughter can lead families to give dowry voluntarily to attract potential grooms.
Despite legal restrictions, dowry-related issues, continue to be reported.
While women paying dowry in India is not a legally sanctioned practice, cultural and societal pressures have contributed to its persistence in some communities.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh