More people are choosing Airbnb over hotels- Ghana Tourism Report

Projections suggest this growth in Airbnb occupancy is set to continue in the coming years.

Rising international tourist arrivals

This shift in accommodation preference is happening alongside a notable rise in international tourist arrivals. In 2023, Ghana welcomed 1.1 million international tourists, marking a 25% increase from the previous year. The breakdown of these arrivals is as follows:

United States 🇺🇸: 39%

Ghanaians living abroad: 33%

United Kingdom 🇬🇧: 16%

Nigeria 🇳🇬: 4%

Germany 🇩🇪: 4%

South Africa 🇿🇦: 6%

One of the flagship events contributing to this surge in tourism is ‘December in GH.’ This event has seen growing appeal, with the proportion of first-time visitors increasing from 40% in 2022 to 47% last year.

The appeal of Airbnb and sector contributions

The Ghana Tourism Association highlighted that various sectors, including accommodation, entertainment, food and beverages, transport, and shopping, significantly contributed to tourist spending.

However, the high prices of hotels in Ghana, which often charge in dollars, are a considerable factor in the growing preference for Airbnbs. With the average Ghanaian earning in cedis, the idea of paying in dollars for accommodation within the country is perceived as a rip-off.

Airbnbs, on the other hand, offer a more affordable and homely alternative, making them a preferred choice for both international visitors and locals alike.