ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

Here are some traveling tips for first-time travelers

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Venturing into uncharted territory can be as exciting as it is tiring, especially when it's your first journey to a new country.

Traveling tips for first time travelers [Britannica]
Traveling tips for first time travelers [Britannica]

Whether you're stepping into the role of a wide-eyed tourist or setting up a new life as a resident, the initial phase of exploration comes with its fair share of hurdles.

Recommended articles

But fret not, as we've curated many insider tips to help you glide through your adventure with ease.

Leverage the power of social media

In today's digital age, social media isn't just for catching up on the latest viral memes or stalking your high school crush; it's an invaluable resource for travelers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many tourists have sung praises of how platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter have become their compass in foreign lands.

Connecting with locals, joining tourist groups, and even finding potential friends before your plane lands can transform your experience from ordinary to extraordinary. So, dive into those DMs and let the social media magic guide your journey.

Go for Airbnb over traditional hotels

Looking for a place to crash that's both cozy and kind to your wallet? Airbnb has revolutionized the way travelers lodge.

According to tourists Airbnb hosts often double as unofficial tour guides. They're the gems that can offer you personalized recommendations, from the must-visit eateries tucked away in alleys to the spots you might want to skip.

ADVERTISEMENT

Plus, living in a local's home adds an authentic flavor to your travel experience that no hotel can match.

Be an extrovert

Traveling stretches you in more ways than one, and sometimes, it requires stepping out of your comfort zone.

If you're naturally on the introverted side, adopting an open stance towards people and experiences can be a game-changer.

Seasoned travelers vouch for the power of simple gestures like smiling or asking for directions. More often than not, people are eager to help, and such interactions can lead to unexpected adventures, new friendships, and memorable stories to bring back home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Remember, openness is the key to unlocking the full richness of your travels.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Yam balls

How to make the best yam balls in some very simple steps

Traveling tips for first time travelers [Britannica]

Here are some traveling tips for first-time travelers

Shito

How to make low-budget shito, without any shrimps

This heat is no one's mate [Forrest Anderson Plumbing]

3 places to visit to get free AC during this heat wave