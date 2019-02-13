Accra is gradually becoming a city that's slow to sleep and for a good reason. There are a lot of good places for nightlife, active and fast-paced just as the city Accra has become. But one peculiar thing is that a club that is hot today, can be old news tomorrow. It is then important to know which spots are the best in the city.

Clad in all shades of class and glamour, Simply Irresistible at Movenpick with DJ Mensah is gradually building a name for itself in the nightlife scene. It's exclusivity and VIP packages is one to admire, but what Simply Irresistible Fridays pride themselves in most is the spectacular effort they put into their DJ lineup.

Located at the famed One 2 One bar at Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, look forward to a stylish and sophisticated interior, a place to relax after a hard day's work on a Friday. It is not uncommon to run into and party with stars, celebrities, businessmen, entrepreneurs and friends of DJ Mensah. This is a one of kind event, truly. If you are looking for a much cozier, intimate environment, a flowing bottle service, an escape from the noisy music, flashing lights, then Simply Irresistible is the destination every Friday of the week.

With respect to the Accra partying scene, Simply Irresistible Fridays is currently hotter than any other partying spot. Here's where the sophisticated Accra Party crowd have scoped out and practically live there every Friday.

Excitement is the name of the game at Simply Irresistible Fridays with DJ Mensah.