Here are the top 10 most visited places in Ghana

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Ghana, known for its vibrant culture, rich history, and stunning landscapes, offers a variety of captivating tourist sites that attract visitors from around the world.

Akwaaba Manhyia palace
According to the Daily Graphic Online, here are the top ten most visited tourist sites in Ghana, each offering unique experiences and insights into the country's heritage:

  1. Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park: Located in the heart of Accra, this park is dedicated to Ghana's first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah. The site features a museum that houses the mausoleum of this influential leader and artifacts related to Ghana's fight for independence.
Kwame Nkrumah memorial park
2. National Museum: One of the oldest museums in Ghana, it offers a peek into the nation's history from prehistoric times to the modern day. It showcases a range of exhibits on Ghana’s culture, arts, and archaeology.

National museum
3. Kakum National Park: Famous for its canopy walkway, which is suspended 30 meters above the ground, this park offers a unique perspective of Ghana's lush rainforests and rich wildlife, including several endangered species.

Canopy walkway kakum national park
4. The Kumasi Zoo: Located in the Ashanti Region, this zoo is a key attraction in Kumasi, offering visitors a chance to see a variety of local and exotic animals in a well-maintained environment.

Kumasi Zoo
5. Cape Coast Castle: A poignant reminder of the transatlantic slave trade, this castle is one of several along Ghana’s coast that served as holding stations for slaves before they were shipped to the New World. Today, it serves as a historical museum.

Tourist sites in Ghana: Cape Coast Castle
6. Aburi Botanical Gardens: A beautiful retreat from the bustling city life, these gardens are located in the cooler mountains north of Accra. They offer a serene environment and a collection of exotic and native plants.

Tourist sites in Ghana: Aburi Botanical Gardens
7. Elmina Castle: Like the Cape Coast Castle, Elmina Castle is a UNESCO World Heritage site and plays a significant role in the history of the West African slave trade. Its dungeons and cannons are stark reminders of its grim past.

Elmina Castle
8. The Tourism Site Eco-Bunso Arboretum: This site is known for its diverse collection of flora and fauna and is particularly noted for its butterfly sanctuary.

Bunso Eco Park
9. Accra Zoo: A part of the Achimota Forest Reserve, this zoo provides a sanctuary for rescued wildlife and offers educational tours to raise awareness about animal conservation.

Accra zoo
10. Akwaaba Manhyia Palace Museum: Located within the Manhyia Palace, the official residence of the Asantehene, the king of the Ashanti people, this museum offers insights into the rich history and culture of the Ashanti Kingdom.

Akwaaba Manhyia palace
These sites not only showcase Ghana's natural beauty and biodiversity but also reflect its historical significance and cultural heritage. Visitors to Ghana will find each location rich in educational and emotional experiences, making them must-visit destinations.

Top ten most visited places
Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

