This is why our mothers served us light soup when we were sick

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

For many of us, the memory of being sick as a child includes the comforting aroma of light soup simmering on the stove.

This simple, flavourful broth was a go-to remedy for our mothers and grandmothers, and it wasn’t just for its taste.

Light soup, also known in some African countries as a basic, clear broth with ingredients like chicken or fish, tomatoes, onions, and peppers, served a functional purpose when we were feeling under the weather. Here's why this beloved dish was the perfect remedy:

When you're sick, especially with a fever or stomach issues, your digestive system is more sensitive, and eating heavy or rich foods can make things worse.

Light soup is a clear, thin broth that’s easy on the stomach. Its simple ingredients are less likely to cause irritation or nausea, making it a perfect choice when you don’t have much of an appetite.

Light soup

Illness often leads to dehydration, especially if you have a fever or are vomiting. Light soup helps replenish lost fluids, keeping you hydrated without overwhelming your stomach.

The combination of water and the nutrients in the soup’s ingredients makes it an effective way to maintain hydration and restore balance to the body.

Though simple, light soup is packed with essential nutrients. Ingredients like tomatoes and peppers are rich in vitamins A and C, which help boost the immune system. Chicken or fish provides protein, which is vital for recovery.

The soup offers a nutritious mix without being heavy or greasy, providing much-needed nourishment when your body needs it most.

Packed with nutrients
Packed with nutrients
If you had a cold or flu, the warmth of the light soup could help clear nasal congestion and soothe a sore throat. The steam from the soup acts as a natural decongestant, while the spicy heat from peppers can help open up your airways.

This combination makes it easier to breathe and provides relief from respiratory discomfort.

The ingredients in light soup are not just for flavour; they are known for their immune-boosting properties. Garlic, ginger, and chilli peppers—often added to light soup—are natural antioxidants and anti-inflammatories. These ingredients help fight off infections and reduce inflammation, helping the body heal faster.

Beyond the physical benefits, light soup provided a sense of comfort and care. The warmth of the soup and the loving gesture from our mothers made it more than just a meal—it was a form of nurturing.

The emotional comfort of being served light soup when sick is as powerful as the nutritional benefits, reminding us that we were cared for during difficult times.

Why our mothers used to give us light soup
Why our mothers used to give us light soup

When you're sick, your appetite tends to decrease. Light soup, with its mild flavors and easy-to-eat consistency, encourages eating even when you don’t feel like it.

The simplicity of the ingredients makes it palatable, helping you regain your strength without feeling overwhelmed by a heavy meal.

In many cultures, light soup became a trusted remedy for illness not just because of its nutritional value, but also because it represented warmth, care, and the healing power of a mother’s love.

Whether you were battling the flu or a mild fever, a bowl of light soup always seemed to help you feel better, body and soul.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

