How to make 'chicken back' light soup

believe it or not, making this soup with the back of chicken gives it more flavour because of the juices that are extracted from the bones during the cooking process. Here’s how to make light soup with chicken back:
Light soup is a popular and delicious dish in Ghana, known for its spicy, flavourful broth and tender chicken pieces.
Ingredients:
- 1 kg chicken back (cleaned and cut into pieces)
- 2 medium onions, chopped
- 4 large tomatoes
- 2 tablespoons tomato paste
- 1-2 cloves of garlic, minced
- 1 thumb-sized piece of ginger, minced
- 2-3 liters of water
- 2-3 Scotch bonnet peppers (adjust based on your spice tolerance)
- 1 teaspoon curry powder (optional)
- 1 teaspoon dried thyme
- Salt to taste
- 2 Maggi or chicken bouillon cubes
- Fresh herbs (such as parsley or cilantro) for garnish
Optional vegetables:
- 1 medium carrot, sliced
- 1 bell pepper, sliced
Instructions:
Prepare the ingredients:
- Blend 1 onion, tomatoes, garlic, ginger, and Scotch bonnet peppers with a little water until smooth.
Brown the chicken:
- Heat a large pot over medium heat. Add the chicken pieces and lightly brown them to enhance their flavor. You might need to do this in batches depending on the size of your pot.
Add the onions:
- Add the chopped second onion to the chicken in the pot and sauté until translucent and fragrant.
Combine and cook:
- Pour the blended mixture over the browned chicken and onions. Stir in the tomato paste, curry powder, thyme, and bouillon cubes.
Simmer:
- Add water to the pot (enough to cover the ingredients by a couple of inches). Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce to a simmer. Allow the soup to cook for about 45 minutes, or until the chicken is tender and the flavors have melded. During the last 15 minutes, you can add the optional vegetables if using.
Season:
- Taste the soup and adjust the seasoning with salt and additional pepper as needed.
Garnish and serve:
- Once the soup is ready, turn off the heat and add freshly chopped herbs for extra flavor. Serve hot with a side of fufu, rice, or bread for a hearty meal.
Tips:
- Enhancing flavor: Roasting the chicken backs in the oven before adding them to the soup can add a depth of flavor.
- Controlling spice: Adjust the amount of Scotch bonnet pepper according to your heat preference. Remember, they are very spicy.
- Broth consistency: For a thicker soup, reduce the amount of water or simmer for longer. For a thinner soup, add more water.
This light soup with chicken back is not only satisfying but also packs a punch with rich flavors and spices, making it a perfect dish for any occasion. Enjoy your cooking!