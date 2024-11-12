ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle

Ghanaian designer Papa Oppong joins Nike’s design team

Mildred Xorlali Babantsi

Ghanaian fashion designer Papa Oppong has made a significant leap in his career by joining Nike’s design team.

Ghanaian Fashion Designer Papa Oppong
Ghanaian Fashion Designer Papa Oppong

Renowned for his striking work with high-profile celebrities like Rihanna and Ciara, Oppong is now poised to infuse his unique design sensibility into the global sportswear giant. This partnership marks an exciting new chapter in his career, as he continues to leave his mark on both the fashion and entertainment industries.

Recommended articles

Young Ghanaian Designer Papa Oppong Presents The Look Book For His SS19 Collection
Young Ghanaian Designer Papa Oppong Presents The Look Book For His SS19 Collection Pulse Ghana

Oppong has carved out a reputation for creating dynamic, statement-making pieces that effortlessly marry traditional African craftsmanship with contemporary art-inspired design. His collection, The Boy Likes Ribbons, which has garnered international acclaim, epitomises his commitment to pushing the boundaries of fashion. With a penchant for avant-garde aesthetics, Oppong's designs break free from conventional norms, offering something that challenges the status quo.

Ghanaian designer Papa Oppong joins Nike’s design team
Ghanaian designer Papa Oppong joins Nike’s design team Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

At the heart of his creations is a desire to reshape global luxury fashion. Papa Oppong’s designs are not merely clothing; they are a bold reflection of modern African elegance. With a focus on bespoke African techniques, unique fabric choices, and clean, striking lines, Oppong's work stands as an example of wearable art. His influences are vast and varied, drawing inspiration from icons such as Alessandro Michele and Miuccia Prada, blending their European finesse with his distinctive African flair.

Papa Oppong
Papa Oppong Pulse Ghana

This collaboration with Nike signals a fresh chapter in Oppong’s journey, where his work is poised to transcend borders, blending high fashion with performance wear in a way the world hasn’t seen before. As he continues to shape African fashion on a global scale, fans are eager to see how his innovative designs will impact the industry.

His nomination as "Creative of the Year" at the Fashions Finest Awards is just one of many recognitions on his horizon, and with Nike, he is about to make waves on the world stage like never before.

Mildred Xorlali Babantsi

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT
2024 Elections Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
December 7, 2024
Election Day. Get Involved!

Trending

Some foods must never be microwaved [FoodNetwork]

5 foods you should never microwave and why

The most beautiful animals on earth [pinterest]

The 5 most beautiful animals in the world you won't believe exist

Situationships can affect your self esteem. [Freepik]

Getting strung along? Here's how to break free from that situationship

Some strange ways people have tried to stay young forever [DailyMail]

7 strange ways people have tried to stay young forever