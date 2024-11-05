Top 7 most fashionable male artists in Ghana

Today, I present to you my top seven most fashionable artists in Ghana:

KiDi

KiDi is a singer, songwriter, and producer who has become one of Ghana’s most popular musicians. He is also known for his stylish outfits, often featuring brightly coloured prints and trendy accessories.

M.anifest

M.anifest, a rapper, singer, and songwriter, has gained international recognition for his music. He is also celebrated for his unique sense of style, which frequently incorporates African prints and bold accessories.

Sarkodie

Sarkodie is known for his unique fashion style, described as a blend of modern and African streetwear. His wardrobe often includes fitted jeans, crisp shirts, luxury sneakers, and statement jackets. He frequently wears oversized hats and sunglasses and is recognised for his signature gold chains. Sarkodie’s style is always fresh and current, often featuring custom pieces that incorporate Ghanaian prints or slogans.

Black Sherif

Black Sherif, a Ghanaian singer and rapper, has a distinctive fashion sense, typically laid-back and streetwear-inspired. His outfits often include jeans, t-shirts, and sneakers, alongside hats, sunglasses, and jewellery. He often channels a ‘retro’ vibe, frequently seen in bootcut jeans paired with either fitted long-sleeves or t-shirts, complemented by boots or sneakers.

Black Sherif

King Promise

King Promise is famously noted for wearing oversized footwear, but who cares when he looks so good in them? Recognised as one of the most talented musicians in Ghana, King Promise (born Gregory Promise Bortey Newman) is currently signed to the Legendary Producer Killbeatz’s record label, Legacy Life Entertainment (LLE), managed by Gervin Ohene Addo and a dedicated team committed to supporting his extraordinary talent.

King Promise at 2021 MOBO Awards

Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy is one of fashion’s most recognisable faces, having signed a brand association deal with the American company, Hilfiger. If there’s one lesson to be learned from Stonebwoy’s high fashion sense, it’s how to combine vibrant colours and look stylish at any event. Whether in casual footwear, classic shoes, or sneakers, the stylish husband of Dr Louisa Ansong never disappoints with his choice of footwear.

Shatta Wale

Love him or hate him, Shatta Wale is a one-of-a-kind musician with a fashion sense as unique as his personality. Shatta Wale doesn’t conform, even when it comes to fashion, often going the extra mile to stand out with his wardrobe and styling.

