Top 7 most fashionable male artists in Ghana

Dorcas Agambila

Most artists in Ghana have their own unique way of dressing. While some excel in this art, others fall short.

In recent years, Ghana has seen a rise in stylish male celebrities who have not only made names for themselves in their respective industries but also emerged as fashion icons. From traditional African prints to modern streetwear, these celebrities have redefined fashion in Ghana, inspiring many to embrace their unique style.

Today, I present to you my top seven most fashionable artists in Ghana:

KiDi

KiDi is a singer, songwriter, and producer who has become one of Ghana’s most popular musicians. He is also known for his stylish outfits, often featuring brightly coloured prints and trendy accessories.

Kidi
Kidi Pulse Ghana

M.anifest

M.anifest, a rapper, singer, and songwriter, has gained international recognition for his music. He is also celebrated for his unique sense of style, which frequently incorporates African prints and bold accessories.

M.anifest
M.anifest Pulse Nigeria

Sarkodie

Sarkodie is known for his unique fashion style, described as a blend of modern and African streetwear. His wardrobe often includes fitted jeans, crisp shirts, luxury sneakers, and statement jackets. He frequently wears oversized hats and sunglasses and is recognised for his signature gold chains. Sarkodie’s style is always fresh and current, often featuring custom pieces that incorporate Ghanaian prints or slogans.

Sarkodie's outfit for the 2023 VGMAs
Sarkodie's outfit for the 2023 VGMAs Pulse Ghana

Black Sherif

Black Sherif, a Ghanaian singer and rapper, has a distinctive fashion sense, typically laid-back and streetwear-inspired. His outfits often include jeans, t-shirts, and sneakers, alongside hats, sunglasses, and jewellery. He often channels a ‘retro’ vibe, frequently seen in bootcut jeans paired with either fitted long-sleeves or t-shirts, complemented by boots or sneakers.

Black Sherif
Black Sherif Black Sherif Pulse Ghana
King Promise

King Promise is famously noted for wearing oversized footwear, but who cares when he looks so good in them? Recognised as one of the most talented musicians in Ghana, King Promise (born Gregory Promise Bortey Newman) is currently signed to the Legendary Producer Killbeatz’s record label, Legacy Life Entertainment (LLE), managed by Gervin Ohene Addo and a dedicated team committed to supporting his extraordinary talent.

King Promise at 2021 MOBO Awards
King Promise at 2021 MOBO Awards King Promise at 2021 MOBO Awards Pulse Ghana

Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy is one of fashion’s most recognisable faces, having signed a brand association deal with the American company, Hilfiger. If there’s one lesson to be learned from Stonebwoy’s high fashion sense, it’s how to combine vibrant colours and look stylish at any event. Whether in casual footwear, classic shoes, or sneakers, the stylish husband of Dr Louisa Ansong never disappoints with his choice of footwear.

Stonebwoy
Stonebwoy stonebwoy Pulse Ghana
Stonebwoy
Stonebwoy Stonebwoy Pulse Ghana

Shatta Wale

Love him or hate him, Shatta Wale is a one-of-a-kind musician with a fashion sense as unique as his personality. Shatta Wale doesn’t conform, even when it comes to fashion, often going the extra mile to stand out with his wardrobe and styling.

How to dress like Shatta Wale
How to dress like Shatta Wale Pulse Ghana
Here are my top seven most fashionable artists in Ghana. What are your thoughts on the list?

Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

