When a man grows he looks at a woman’s heart and mind, not ‘specs’ – KiDi

Dorcas Agambila

Award-winning Ghanaian singer KiDi has opened up about his dating life and what he looks for in a woman.

In a trending TikTok video, KiDi disclosed that he no longer considers physical appearance as the only quality he seeks in a partner.

According to the singer, as a man matures, he values a woman’s heart and intellect in addition to her looks.

He said: “My type? As a man, when you grow up, looks and other things don’t matter as much. What matters is the girl’s heart and her mind. She has to be beautiful, but what matters most is her heart and her mind.”

KiDi added that it would be dangerous for any man to pursue a romantic relationship with a woman solely because of her looks. "You are looking for someone you will live with forever, so if you choose a girl just because of her body, you will be found lacking.”

KiDi, born Dennis Nana Dwamena on 18 August 1993 in Accra, Ghana, to Gerald and Beatrice Thompson, has two siblings, Phillip and Elliot. He attended St. Anthony’s School in Accra and proceeded to Accra Academy for his Senior High School education.

He then went on to the University of Ghana, Legon, where he graduated in 2016 with a degree in Economics and Information Studies. While studying at university, KiDi performed at various platforms, including ‘Morning Cafe’ events, where underground artists are given the chance to display and showcase their talents. He also enjoyed recording covers of popular songs.

KiDi joined the MTN Hitmaker competition in 2015 and won. He subsequently signed with Lynx Entertainment and wrote and produced his song ‘Say You Love Me’, winning the hearts of Ghanaians. Since 2017, he has become one of the fastest-growing artists, especially after releasing ‘Odo’ in July 2017 and the remix with Mayorkun and Davido, popular Nigerian artists, in December 2017.

Watch the video below:

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

