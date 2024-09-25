Sarkodie faces backlash for silence on #OccupyJulorbiHouse protests

Despite the ongoing protests amid the growing economic hardships in the country, Sarkodie has not uttered a single word.

His silence has sparked reactions from netizens, with many calling on the 'Non-Living Thing' hitmaker to participate in the #OccupyJulorbiHouse and #FreetheCitizens movements that have gained momentum on social media like he spoke out for Nigerians during the EndSars protests in Lagos.

ADVERTISEMENT

One X user, Tech In Twi, tweeted, "He influenced millions of Ghanaians to vote for criminals who arrested pregnant women, asthmatic patients, and children under 13 years old, and they still prevented them from accessing food. In 2020, even Nigerians were protesting, and he supported them. But today, he can't say a single word. Have you retired from music? Did you sign a contract to endorse criminal acts in the country to get paid?"

In response to the criticisms, the rapper took to social media to share a different sentiment, ''We pray for wisdom and good health.''

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the two-week detention of some #OccupyJulorbiHouse protesters, several celebrities have joined the #FreetheCitizens campaign on social media, particularly on X, advocating for the release of individuals arrested during the demonstrations.

Background

The protesters were arrested during the #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration, which took place over the weekend.

The arrests followed a three-day protest at the 37 Roundabout, where demonstrators raised concerns about illegal small-scale mining (galamsey) and economic mismanagement.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Sunday, September 22, tensions escalated as a major confrontation occurred between protesters from Democracy Hub and the Ghana Police Service, marking the second day of the demonstrations.

Protestors denied bail

Young Ghanaian Lawyer Ama Governor was among 42 demonstrators from the Democracy Hub protest, which the police say it erupted into violent and impactful clashes at the 37 Intersection in Accra on Sunday, 22nd September 2024.

In a new report, the arrested 42 protestors have been denied bail, with their reappearance slated for 8th October.

ADVERTISEMENT