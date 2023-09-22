Sarkodie, others missing as Ghanaian celebrities join #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest

The incident occurred at the 37 bus terminal, where demonstrators had gathered for the planned protest. Negotiations between the protesters' legal representatives and law enforcement led to their release late on Thursday evening.

Undeterred by the arrests and alleged intimidation by the police, the group remains steadfast in their commitment to continue the protest.

On Friday morning, September 22nd, notable figures including Efia Odo, EL, Kelvyn Boy, Veana Negasi and comedian Warris, among others, joined the assembled demonstrators at the 37 lorry park, preparing to march to the Jubilee House.

Musician El urged Ghanaians to come out and speak truth to power

The presence of celebrities at the 37 lorry station adds to the anticipation surrounding Day 2 of the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest.

"One of the conveners, Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor, emphasized the importance of citizens' participation, stating, 'Even when those institutions that are supposed to protect our democracy have been co-opted and corrupted, we must show up because the streets belong to the people and the ability to corrupt the streets is far limited,'" Barker-Vormawor told journalists.

The demonstration is expected to end on Saturday, September 23, 2023.