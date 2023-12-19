ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I won’t cease delivering complex lyrics in my music – M.anifest

Dorcas Agambila

Rapper M.anifest has affirmed his commitment to challenging the intellect of music consumers through his intricate lyrical style, asserting that he stands for artistic depth.

M.anifest
M.anifest

In a recent discussion on Hitz FM, the Ghanaian Hip Hop artist employed the metaphor of mining to illustrate his approach to rap, emphasizing the idea that deeper exploration yields the finest gold for miners compared to surface mining.

Recommended articles

M.anifest made it clear that he has no intention of simplifying his style and lyrics, despite some people claiming not to understand them.

M.anifest
M.anifest M.anifest Pulse Ghana

Drawing a parallel between his craft and mining, he stated, “So this thing about big English, I use, I’m in the business of words so I’m not going to limit what I say. I’m just going to come and say Baby wine your waist.

ADVERTISEMENT

He continued; “I’m not going to limit it. My lyrics are understandable but you can also dig deeper for more.

The artist eloquently expressed that, similar to precious minerals found deep within the earth, the most valuable aspects of life and artistry are often discovered through profound exploration.

M.anifest
M.anifest Pulse Nigeria

“In life, the most precious things are found deeper in the earth. Mining is not done on the surface, when you want the precious minerals you dig deep."

By using this analogy, M.anifest emphasized his commitment to providing layered and nuanced content for listeners who appreciate the depth in his music.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Emeka Ike and his ex-wife Suzanne Rero Ike

I was depressed and lost my property and kids – Emeka Ike recounts failed marriage

Sonnie Badu apologises to Dr Kwaku Oteng

Sonnie Badu apologises to Dr Kwaku Oteng over promise and fail encounter

Sonnie Badu

I couldn't come limping on stage after the investment I made - Sonnie Badu to critics

Sonnie Badu

I did not sell my Rolex watch to fund the concert; that would be an insult - Sonnie Badu