I won’t cease delivering complex lyrics in my music – M.anifest

M.anifest made it clear that he has no intention of simplifying his style and lyrics, despite some people claiming not to understand them.

M.anifest

Drawing a parallel between his craft and mining, he stated, “So this thing about big English, I use, I’m in the business of words so I’m not going to limit what I say. I’m just going to come and say Baby wine your waist.

He continued; “I’m not going to limit it. My lyrics are understandable but you can also dig deeper for more.

The artist eloquently expressed that, similar to precious minerals found deep within the earth, the most valuable aspects of life and artistry are often discovered through profound exploration.



“In life, the most precious things are found deeper in the earth. Mining is not done on the surface, when you want the precious minerals you dig deep."