Ghanaian men say they'd rather buy car for moms than wives, see their reasons

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

The decision of whom to gift a significant item like a car often reveals deep-seated values and emotional bonds.

mother and son eating ice cream
In a revealing poll, conducted on Pulse Ghana's social media platforms, over 5,000 men expressed a preference for buying cars for their mothers rather than their wives, citing several compelling reasons.

poll results
A significant number of men feel a deep sense of gratitude towards their mothers for their lifelong support and sacrifices.

Some spoke about how they watched their mothers struggle to raise them and this gratitude often translates into giving back in substantial ways, such as buying a car, as a gesture of appreciation.

Some also believe that "a wife can leave, but a mother will always be there" and this establishes a perceived permanence and stability in maternal relationships.

This belief plays a very key role in the decision-making process, with many men viewing their commitment to their mothers as unwavering, compared to the potentially transient nature of marital relationships.

mother and son
For some men, promises made during childhood or early adulthood to gift their mothers their first major purchase remain a poignant part of their personal narratives. Fulfilling these promises is not just a matter of financial ability but also a significant emotional milestone.

The idea that a mother is a man's "first love" emphasises the deep emotional connection and loyalty many feel towards their mothers. This perception can elevate the mother's status in a man's life, often prioritising her needs and desires.

These reasons highlight a mix of cultural values, emotional security, and filial duty that influence such decisions, reflecting the complex dynamics of familial relationships versus marital ones.

