Here are top 10 rice-producing countries in Africa

1. Nigeria

Nigeria is the largest producer of rice in Africa. The country has heavily invested in increasing rice production to meet its domestic demand and reduce dependence on imports. Key rice-producing states include Kebbi, Ebonyi, and Kano.

2. Egypt

Egypt is renowned for its high-quality rice. The Nile Delta region provides ideal conditions for rice cultivation. Egyptian rice is often noted for its long grain and aromatic qualities.

3. Madagascar

Madagascar is one of the leading rice producers in Africa. The country's unique climate and terrain, particularly in the central highlands, favor rice cultivation. Rice is a staple in the Malagasy diet.

4. Tanzania

Tanzania has seen significant growth in rice production, particularly in regions like Morogoro, Mbeya, and Shinyanga. The government has promoted rice farming through various agricultural initiatives to boost food security.

5. Guinea

Rice is a major crop in Guinea, with substantial production in the coastal regions and the inland valleys. The country focuses on both rain-fed and irrigated rice farming.

6. Mali

Mali’s Niger River basin provides excellent conditions for rice cultivation. The Office du Niger region is particularly notable for its extensive irrigated rice fields, contributing significantly to the country's rice output.

7. Sierra Leone

Sierra Leone relies heavily on rice as a staple food. The country's favorable climate and fertile soil, especially in the northern and eastern regions, support extensive rice farming activities.

8. Côte d'Ivoire

Côte d'Ivoire, also known as Ivory Coast, is a key rice producer in West Africa. The country's government has implemented several programs to increase rice production, particularly in regions like Gagnoa and Daloa.

9. Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo)

DR Congo has substantial rice production, particularly in the eastern and western parts of the country. The country's vast arable land and diverse climates allow for significant rice farming.

10. Senegal

Senegal has made notable strides in increasing its rice production, especially in the Senegal River Valley. The government’s initiatives to boost local production aim to achieve self-sufficiency in rice.

