Man in '4 more to do more' shirt beaten after being caught stealing 5kg rice

The incident quickly went viral, drawing various reactions from X users. It has sparked a broader discussion about the role of political affiliations in how such incidents are perceived and reported.

Many users are questioning whether the man's political t-shirt influenced the attention the incident received, highlighting a debate over bias in social commentary. Some social media users argue that the focus should be on the act of theft rather than the thief's attire, while others suggest that the political messaging on the t-shirt adds an ironic twist to the situation.

Ginger 🇬🇭💕 (@FranswaggaGh) commented, "Would the caption be the same if he were to be in a 'Real Madrid jersey, MTN, any church t-shirt, etc.'? Focus on the man in question. Any thief caught is surely wearing something either plain or branded. Politics dey sweet you people tsor."

H.E.R.O.🦍🇬🇭 (@AlexJr4190) added, "You go mind am saf 😂"

DEAR GOD🇬🇧💙🥼 (@mrlamar01) remarked, "This is sad and funny at the same time."

mc_monney🎤 (@_Mc_Monney) quipped, "He’s doing more 😂😂"

