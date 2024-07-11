ADVERTISEMENT
Man in '4 more to do more' shirt beaten after being caught stealing 5kg rice

Gideon Nicholas Day

A man wearing a '4 more to do more' t-shirt was apprehended after stealing 5 kilograms of rice from a provision shop. The incident, captured on video, has sparked widespread reactions on social media.

Man in Political T-Shirt Caught Stealing Rice Sparks Social Media Buzz
Man in Political T-Shirt Caught Stealing Rice Sparks Social Media Buzz

The video shows a man holding the alleged thief and questioning him sternly. "What should we do to you? Talk, tell us what we should do to you," he demanded. When the thief suggested being taken to the police station, the man threatened, "We will inject you with poison and leave you," prompting the thief to beg for mercy.

The incident quickly went viral, drawing various reactions from X users. It has sparked a broader discussion about the role of political affiliations in how such incidents are perceived and reported.

Many users are questioning whether the man's political t-shirt influenced the attention the incident received, highlighting a debate over bias in social commentary. Some social media users argue that the focus should be on the act of theft rather than the thief's attire, while others suggest that the political messaging on the t-shirt adds an ironic twist to the situation.

Ginger 🇬🇭💕 (@FranswaggaGh) commented, "Would the caption be the same if he were to be in a 'Real Madrid jersey, MTN, any church t-shirt, etc.'? Focus on the man in question. Any thief caught is surely wearing something either plain or branded. Politics dey sweet you people tsor."

H.E.R.O.🦍🇬🇭 (@AlexJr4190) added, "You go mind am saf 😂"

DEAR GOD🇬🇧💙🥼 (@mrlamar01) remarked, "This is sad and funny at the same time."

mc_monney🎤 (@_Mc_Monney) quipped, "He’s doing more 😂😂"

Petty crime remains a persistent issue in Ghana, often driven by economic hardship. While such incidents may seem minor, they reflect broader societal challenges and the need for comprehensive strategies to address underlying causes.

