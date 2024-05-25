ADVERTISEMENT
Matron and bursar of Somé SHS apprehended for allegedly stealing food items

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The matron and bursar of Somé Senior High School in Agbozume, Ketu South Municipality, have been apprehended for allegedly stealing food products intended for students in the boarding house.

Ibrahim Ayuba, the assembly member for the Logove Electoral Area, initiated the arrest after the stolen items were intercepted.

The culprits are said to have been practicing this act for years, hoarding food essentials meant to feed boarding students.

The suspects are currently in the grip of Agbozume police.

The stolen goods included tin tomatoes, mackerel, detergents, and insecticide spray. Some of these items were discovered in the matron's bag and the bursar's car.

