DIY Recipes: How to make baked chicken and rice

Ingredients:

For the Chicken:

4 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs (you can use other cuts if you prefer)

1 tablespoon olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon dried thyme

ADVERTISEMENT

For the Rice:

1 cup long-grain white rice

2 cups chicken broth

1 small onion, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 bell pepper, diced (any color you prefer)

1 cup diced tomatoes

1 teaspoon dried oregano

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

1. Preheat the oven: Preheat your oven.

2. Season the chicken: Season the chicken thighs with salt, pepper, paprika, and dried thyme. Make sure to coat them evenly.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Sear the chicken: Heat the olive oil in an oven-safe skillet or a Dutch oven over medium-high heat.

Once the oil is hot, add the chicken thighs skin-side down.

Sear them for about 3-4 minutes on each side until they develop a golden-brown crust.

Remove the chicken from the skillet and set it aside.

4. Sauté the vegetables: In the same skillet, add the chopped onion and bell pepper.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sauté them for 2-3 minutes until they start to soften. Add the minced garlic and cook for an additional 30 seconds.

5. Add rice and seasonings: Stir in the rice, diced tomatoes, dried oregano, salt, and pepper.

Cook for 2-3 minutes, allowing the rice to absorb some of the flavors.

6. Arrange the chicken: Place the seared chicken thighs on top of the rice and vegetable mixture in the skillet.

7. Add chicken broth: Pour the chicken broth over the chicken and rice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Make sure the rice is mostly submerged in the liquid. If needed, you can add a little more broth or water.

8. Bake: Cover the skillet with a lid or aluminum foil and transfer it to the preheated oven.

Bake for 25-30 minutes or until the rice is cooked, and the chicken turns golden brown.

9. Final broil (Optional): If you want crispy skin on the chicken, you can remove the lid or foil during the last 5-10 minutes of baking and broil on high.

Keep an eye on it to prevent burning.

ADVERTISEMENT

10. Serve: Once the dish is done, remove it from the oven and let it rest for a few minutes.

Serve the baked rice and chicken hot, garnished with fresh thyme or parsley if desired.