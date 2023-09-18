Here's a simple recipe for you to try:
DIY Recipes: How to make baked chicken and rice
Baked rice and chicken is a delicious and comforting dish that's easy to prepare.
Recommended articles
Ingredients:
For the Chicken:
- 4 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs (you can use other cuts if you prefer)
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 1 teaspoon paprika
- 1 teaspoon dried thyme
For the Rice:
- 1 cup long-grain white rice
- 2 cups chicken broth
- 1 small onion, finely chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 bell pepper, diced (any color you prefer)
- 1 cup diced tomatoes
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions:
1. Preheat the oven: Preheat your oven.
2. Season the chicken: Season the chicken thighs with salt, pepper, paprika, and dried thyme. Make sure to coat them evenly.
3. Sear the chicken: Heat the olive oil in an oven-safe skillet or a Dutch oven over medium-high heat.
Once the oil is hot, add the chicken thighs skin-side down.
Sear them for about 3-4 minutes on each side until they develop a golden-brown crust.
Remove the chicken from the skillet and set it aside.
4. Sauté the vegetables: In the same skillet, add the chopped onion and bell pepper.
Sauté them for 2-3 minutes until they start to soften. Add the minced garlic and cook for an additional 30 seconds.
5. Add rice and seasonings: Stir in the rice, diced tomatoes, dried oregano, salt, and pepper.
Cook for 2-3 minutes, allowing the rice to absorb some of the flavors.
6. Arrange the chicken: Place the seared chicken thighs on top of the rice and vegetable mixture in the skillet.
7. Add chicken broth: Pour the chicken broth over the chicken and rice.
Make sure the rice is mostly submerged in the liquid. If needed, you can add a little more broth or water.
8. Bake: Cover the skillet with a lid or aluminum foil and transfer it to the preheated oven.
Bake for 25-30 minutes or until the rice is cooked, and the chicken turns golden brown.
9. Final broil (Optional): If you want crispy skin on the chicken, you can remove the lid or foil during the last 5-10 minutes of baking and broil on high.
Keep an eye on it to prevent burning.
10. Serve: Once the dish is done, remove it from the oven and let it rest for a few minutes.
Serve the baked rice and chicken hot, garnished with fresh thyme or parsley if desired.
This baked rice and chicken recipe is both flavorful and satisfying. Enjoy your meal!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh