6 ways to survive in a toxic working environment

1. Don't answer calls after work: Set boundaries

Toxic workplaces often push people beyond their limits, whether through excessive demands, disrespect, or manipulation. It’s important to set clear boundaries regarding your time, work expectations, and how you allow others to treat you.

Don’t be afraid to say no when you're overwhelmed, and make sure you stick to these limits to avoid burnout.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella

2. Stay focused on your goals

In a toxic environment, it’s easy to get distracted by office politics, negativity, or constant conflicts. To maintain your sanity, keep your focus on your long-term career goals.

Regularly remind yourself why you’re there—whether it’s to gain experience, build a network, or reach a specific milestone. Staying goal-oriented can help you rise above the toxicity.

3. Put your mental and physical health first

ADVERTISEMENT

Stress from a toxic work environment can take a toll on your health. Prioritise self-care by engaging in activities outside of work that help you relax, such as exercise, meditation, hobbies, or spending time with loved ones.

Making sure you get enough sleep and eating healthy can also help you better cope with daily stress.

There are certain tactics to build trust among your colleagues, but it only works when it goes both ways. "For example, if your boss is more concerned about getting a doctor's note to justify your absence from work rather than asking about your health and what they can do for you, this obviously reveals concern for you only as a commodity," Kerr said. Business Insider USA

4. Write down every task assigned

In toxic workplaces, misunderstandings or manipulations can happen frequently. Keep records of important communications, tasks assigned, and interactions, especially if you feel you're being mistreated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Documentation can serve as evidence in case any issues escalate and you need to defend your position.

5. Limit how you engage with toxic individuals

If possible, try to limit your interactions with those who contribute most to the toxic environment. This could be a difficult boss, a negative colleague, or someone who constantly stirs up drama.

Keep communication professional and avoid being drawn into unnecessary conflicts or gossip.

6. Know when to leave

ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes, no matter how much effort you put into coping, the environment may be too harmful to endure long-term. If your physical or mental health is deteriorating or you feel trapped, it might be time to consider your exit strategy.

Updating your resume, networking, and applying for other jobs will help you move on to a healthier environment.

Employees started resigning from their jobs at an elevated rate late last year, and the trend shows no sign of slowing down. According to the latest data, 4.03 million Americans quit their jobs in October, down from September but still higher than pre-pandemic levels. "Employees are voting with their feet and leaving jobs," Edmonds said. "Over the two years of the pandemic, 100,000 or more US workers voluntarily quit. That's a significant number." Business Insider USA