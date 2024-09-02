Men can marry multiple women; unhappy first wives can leave - MC Yaa Yeboah

Yet, when powerful men engage in polygamy, it rarely seems to be an issue for anyone. During the show, UTV, the opinionated MC spoke against the stigma surrounding second wives and questioned the idea that a woman can "snatch" another person's husband.

Polygamy has advantages and disadvantages

She argued that if a married man does not date another woman, how can he decide to take a second wife? This led her to challenge the belief that a woman can steal someone else's husband, suggesting instead that such accusations lack evidence.

Mc Yaa Yeboah Pulse Ghana

"They criticise the other woman for clinging to someone's husband and not finding her own. If a married man doesn't date the other woman, how will he be able to make his choice of a second wife? That is why I don't believe the assertion that another woman can snatch someone's husband. What evidence do you have? What did she snatch him with?"

She also jumped to the defence of women who also wish to become second wives and suggested that first wives who are uncomfortable with the idea could bow out of the marriage since their goals do not align.

"If a woman wants to be a second wife, let her be. As long as she understands the advantages and disadvantages of being a second wife, let her be. And to the first wives, if your husband wants to bring a second wife and you don't want it or the stress that comes with it, leave the marriage. Life can be so simple,"