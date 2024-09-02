ADVERTISEMENT
Men can marry multiple women; unhappy first wives can leave - MC Yaa Yeboah

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

In a discussion on United Showbiz MC Yaa Yeboah boldly supported the act of men marrying multiple women saying that men should have the freedom to practice polygamy if they choose and are financially capable of doing so.

She also highlighted the double standards in society, where men with more than one wife often face heavy criticism, and women who choose to become second wives are judged or looked down upon.

Recommended articles

Yet, when powerful men engage in polygamy, it rarely seems to be an issue for anyone. During the show, UTV, the opinionated MC spoke against the stigma surrounding second wives and questioned the idea that a woman can "snatch" another person's husband.

She argued that if a married man does not date another woman, how can he decide to take a second wife? This led her to challenge the belief that a woman can steal someone else's husband, suggesting instead that such accusations lack evidence.

Mc Yaa Yeboah

"They criticise the other woman for clinging to someone's husband and not finding her own. If a married man doesn't date the other woman, how will he be able to make his choice of a second wife? That is why I don't believe the assertion that another woman can snatch someone's husband. What evidence do you have? What did she snatch him with?"

She also jumped to the defence of women who also wish to become second wives and suggested that first wives who are uncomfortable with the idea could bow out of the marriage since their goals do not align.

"If a woman wants to be a second wife, let her be. As long as she understands the advantages and disadvantages of being a second wife, let her be. And to the first wives, if your husband wants to bring a second wife and you don't want it or the stress that comes with it, leave the marriage. Life can be so simple,"

She went ahead to criticise the influx of marriage counsellors, suggesting that many of them offer advice despite struggling with their own marital issues. "These days there are a lot of marriage counsellors on social media, I don't believe in those things. There are a lot of people who claim they are marriage counsellors but their married life is a mess," she stated. She insisted that not all of these counsellors were credible and their advice should not taken without careful consideration.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

