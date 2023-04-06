No need to fight a cheating husband once his penis is not taken away – Marriage counsellor

“So, you go and see your husband even on top of a woman and you go quarrelling? If you bring this to me as a counsellor, I’ll tell you there’s no need to quarrel because, excuse my French, after the sex, the penis is not plucked off; so, why would I fight?” Ghanaweb quotes her as saying.

Antwi Asante told Korku Lumor the way and manner in which a wife who is cheated on treats the matter determines whether or not the man would repent or remain a chronic cheat.

“There’s no need fighting and that respect must be in the home. And, I bet you, it will get to a time when you serve him, he will have difficulty eating because he doesn’t even know what I’ll do next.”

According to her, what makes issues about infidelity easier to solve is when the man confesses to the wife of his own volition. But most women flare up at that moment and escalate the matter instead of taking advantage of the opportunity to fish out what went wrong and find a solution to it.

“If you come to confide in me, as a wife; when you even tell me [you cheated on me], it gives you another level of respect. You, a husband, a man of your own; going out to do this and coming out to tell me? Oh, aren’t you a lovely husband? Aren’t you a darling?”

Antwi Asante admitted that her point of view would sound bizarre to many people but was quick to add that women who took her advice have seen favourable results and are enjoying their marriages.

“Maybe my stance would be weird but [these] are things we’ve taught people and they have practised and have really worked; that is what you talk about”.

Antwi Asante is not the first and only marriage counsellor to have canvassed this view. Her colleague, Reverend Charlotte Oduro has said many times that when a cheating man returns home, his wife should feed and pamper him.

