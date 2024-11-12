November Men’s Month explained: History, importance & celebration tips

Every November, Men’s Month is celebrated globally, as a time to recognise and appreciate the invaluable contributions of men to society.

But how did this month come to be, and why is it so important?

The birth and history of men’s month

Men’s Month has its roots in the broader global conversation on gender equality.

While Women’s History Month has been celebrated for decades, there was a growing recognition of the need for a dedicated space to address the challenges and achievements of men.

This led to the establishment of International Men’s Day on November 19, which eventually laid the foundation for Men’s Month.

Established first in 1999, International Men’s Day has become a key date for raising awareness on issues affecting men.

Marked throughout November, men’s month provides a time to celebrate men’s contributions in all spheres of life, from their roles as fathers and sons to their leadership in business, politics, and society.

Growth of recognition of men’s month

The recognition of International Men’s Day in Kenya has grown steadily, as the country has increasingly recognised the importance of addressing men’s health, mental health, and the evolving pressures they face in today’s fast-paced world.

Discussions surrounding the celebration of men have gained traction with the realisation that men too face unique challenges, including high suicide rates, mental health struggles, and the pressure to meet societal expectations of masculinity.

Be it in the home, at the workplace, or in communities, men’s month is a time to celebrate positive male role models, encourage open discussions about men’s health, and explore ways to support men in achieving a healthy work-life balance.

From the pressures of providing for their families to navigating mental health challenges in a society that often discourages emotional expression, men face unique struggles that need attention.

Celebrating men’s month locally

Men’s Month, therefore, is more than just a celebration, it’s an important call to action for society to recognise men's diverse and evolving role in modern Kenya.

It’s about breaking down barriers, starting conversations, and creating a space where men can be celebrated and supported equally.

Money Gossip in partnership with Pulse Kenya, is hosting an event dubbed Average Joes to celebrate men and wrap up the month with a meaningful discussion on various issues affecting them.