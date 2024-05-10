Here’s how Prince Harry and Meghan’s visit to a school in Abuja went

Harry founded the Invictus Games, an international sporting event for wounded servicemen and veterans. At the 2022 Invictus Games in Düsseldorf, Germany, he met with the Nigerian team and General Christopher Musa Chief of Defence Staff, and promised to come to Nigeria.

Meghan Markle also supported the Nigerian team because she claimed in her podcast "Archetypes" in 2022 that a genealogy test showed she had 43% Nigerian ancestry.

At the school, the couple were greeted by the students who handed them beaded necklaces as gifts. Then they walked around the school and first went to the kindergarten class, where little children were dancing and singing.

Meghan looked beautiful wearing a nude halter gown accessorised with metallic jewellery. Prince Harry wore a white shirt and brown trousers.

Harry asked the children if singing and dancing were their favourite classes and Meghan said it was their two-year-old daughter's Lilli's favourite class.

The couple then visited a STEM class where students showed them a robot car named "M-Bot." They also launched a mental health summit run by a local non-profit, GEANCO, in the school and Harry spoke about mental health.

During their visit to Nigeria, they will:

Meet with injured service members at a military hospital. Observe a training session with Unconquered, a charity that collaborates with the Invictus Games. Attend a reception honouring military families. Meghan will co-host an event on women in leadership with Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director General of the World Trade Organisation. The couple will participate in a basketball clinic with the Nigerian basketball team, the Giants of Africa. Attend a cultural reception. Attending a polo fundraiser for Nigeria