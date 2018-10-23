news

Get ready for some serious swooning. These are some of the most romantic quotes and lines we have ever read.

Being a romantic is the first step in melting a girl's heart. That is why you need to verbalize your feelings in a relationship. It is one of the most important things because it will bring the two of you closer. You can repeat some of the verses from the top 1this list are here with.

Pulse.com.gh brings you 15 romantic statements that would sweep her off her feet.

I wish life had a pause button. I would pause every moment we spend together.

1. I put a tear in the ocean and the day you find it is the day I will stop loving you.

2. If I were to die today, I would be happy because I got to spend time with you.

3. You are all I have ever wanted in a Girlfriend.

4. You are the best thing that has ever happened to me.

5. I want to grow old with you.

6.Before you came into my life, I never knew what it felt like to love someone this much, my heart was empty, but now it’s full of love. I love you

7. My love, you are my angel. I will do anything for you just to ensure you are happy. I will go that extra mile. With you we will accomplish a lot.

8. Since I met you, my world has not stopped spinning; I cannot stop thinking about you, moments we have spent together and sweet moments to come. You are the love of my life. I love you.

9. I can’t imagine how lucky I have been in life. I have met the love of my life. I will always cherish her. I love you.

10. Last night I looked up into the stars and matched each one with a reason why I love you. I was doing great until I ran out of stars.

11.Meeting you is the best thing that ever happened to me.

12. I get lost in ecstasy when you make love to me.

13. I’m not a sweet talker but if I could say something romantic, you’d be the only one I’d say it to.

14. I cannot stop thinking about you.

15. I never knew what I did good to deserve you.