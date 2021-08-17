4 dating tips for every shy guy

If you are one of those guys or if you know someone who just couldn’t take that first step into dating, here are some tips that might help:

You don’t have to be too nice

Don’t be too sweet to a girl just to prevent yourself from being overlooked as a possible partner. Be nice to her, but don’t nod to anything she says. You have your opinion and stay firm on it. This shows that you are a strong man who stands by his decision.

Don’t try too hard to be someone else

Most often, shy guys can try a bit too hard to impress their ladies or crushes. But that is totally not healthy because you can’t keep up with that forever. She might fall for that hard persona you create rather than the real you.

Associate more with confident and outgoing friends

Surrounding yourself with people who are louder and more extroverted will subconsciously help you to relax. Also, you won’t have to do all the work when it comes to approaching women and initiating conversation.

Mirror check