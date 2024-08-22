ADVERTISEMENT
4 reasons nobody likes the talking stage

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

The "talking stage" is often seen as a necessary but frustrating phase in modern dating. It’s that period where you’re getting to know someone new, figuring out if there’s a connection, but not yet committed to anything serious.

4 reasons nobody likes the talking stage[Wallshaven]

While it’s an essential step, it can be a bit of a drag. Here are four reasons why nobody really enjoys the talking stage:

One of the first questions in the talking stage is often something simple like, "What’s your favourite colour?" It’s harmless, but after you’ve been through the dating cycle a few times, the repetition can feel tedious.

You find yourself answering the same basic questions over and over, which can make the whole process feel more like a chore than an exciting new adventure.

Every time you meet someone new, you have to go through the process of introducing yourself—your background, your hobbies, your job, your likes and dislikes.

It can feel like you’re giving the same monologue on repeat, and it gets tiring to keep summarising who you are without knowing if the other person will even stick around.

Telling your story all over again
Building a connection with someone new can be exciting, but it also means starting from scratch. You have to learn about their interests, their quirks, and their past, which takes time and effort.

The prospect of investing all this energy into getting to know someone, especially if you’ve been through it many times before, can make the talking stage feel more like a job interview than a potential romance.

Perhaps the biggest frustration with the talking stage is the uncertainty of where it will lead. You could invest days, weeks, or even months in getting to know someone, only for it to fizzle out or go nowhere.

The fear that all the time and effort might be wasted makes it hard to fully engage in the process, leaving you questioning whether it’s worth it from the start.

Will it lead anywhere? [shuttershock]
While the talking stage is a crucial part of dating, it’s easy to see why so many people dislike it. The repetition, the endless self-introductions, the challenge of getting to know someone new, and the uncertainty of it all can make the talking stage feel more like a chore than the start of something exciting.

But even with its downsides, it’s a necessary step toward finding someone who truly clicks with you.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

