4 ways to end a talking stage without offending anybody

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

The talking stage of a relationship can feel like walking through a minefield blindfolded.

How to come out of a talking stage without offending anyone
How to come out of a talking stage without offending anyone

You're not quite sure where you stand, and even less sure of how to exit without causing an explosion. But here's the tea: ending the talking stage doesn't have to be a drama-filled affair.

With a bit of tact and honesty, you can part ways amicably, keeping things as smooth as a well-made Fante kenkey. Let’s break down how to wrap up this phase without stepping on toes.

1. Honesty is key

Start with the golden rule of communication: honesty. It's tempting to weave a web of excuses, but being straightforward about your feelings (or lack thereof) is the most respectful approach.

You don’t have to be brutal; just be clear and concise. A simple "I've enjoyed getting to know you, but I don't feel we're a match" is straightforward and leaves little room for misinterpretation.

2. Timing and tone matter

Choose an appropriate time and tone for this conversation. Blasting a breakup text mid-workday? Not cool. Find a quiet moment, and approach the chat with a tone of respect and empathy.

If you’ve been communicating mostly through texts, a phone call or a face-to-face conversation can add a personal touch, showing you value them enough to have the conversation in a more connected way.

3. Be prepared for their reaction

Not everyone will take the news well, and that’s okay. Be prepared for a range of emotions, from sadness to surprise, or even relief.

Whatever their reaction, remain calm and compassionate. Allow them to express their feelings without becoming defensive. This is about ending things gently, remember?

4. Offer closure

Finally, provide an opportunity for closure. This doesn’t mean rehashing every detail of your interactions, but rather addressing any immediate concerns they might have.

It's also crucial to establish boundaries moving forward. If staying friends isn’t on the table, be clear about it to avoid any confusion.

Respectful farewells

Ending the talking stage gracefully is all about balance—balancing honesty with tact, and your own feelings with respect for theirs.

By approaching the conversation with kindness and clarity, you can part ways on good terms, keeping both your dignity and theirs intact.

Remember, it's not just about ending a potential relationship; it's about respecting the individual and the connection you shared, no matter how brief.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

