4 signs he's not going to marry you

1. You haven’t met his family: If several months have passed, and you haven't met any of his family members, it could be a sign that he isn't serious about a future together.

People typically introduce their significant others to their families when they are committed.

2. You haven’t met his best friend: If you haven't met his best friend after a few months, it may raise questions about the depth of your relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Close friends are often aware of important romantic partners, so if he's keeping you a secret, it could indicate his lack of commitment.

3. He doesn’t introduce you: If he avoids introducing you to his friends when you're out in public, it might be a red flag.

Proud partners often want to show you off and introduce you to their social circle. If this isn't happening, he might not envision a long-term future with you.

4. He doesn’t invest in you: While finances alone should not determine the strength of a relationship if he consistently avoids giving you gifts or contributing to shared expenses, it could be a sign that he doesn't see a future with you.

A partner who cares about your well-being is typically willing to invest in the relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

It's essential to remember that these signs don't guarantee that a relationship won't progress or lead to marriage.