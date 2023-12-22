4 signs you are just a second option to her

If you find yourself in a situation where ambiguity clouds your connection, be vigilant for these signs that you might be her "Option B."

Blowing hot and cold:

One of the most evident indicators that you might be on the back burner is when her affection seems inconsistent.

If today she's deeply engaged in the relationship, only to become distant or indifferent tomorrow, it may suggest she's not fully committed.

This hot-and-cold behavior often signifies that she's keeping you around as a safety net, ensuring she has a fallback option should her feelings waver.

Lack of reciprocity:

Reciprocity is a cornerstone of healthy relationships. If you find yourself investing time and energy into the connection, yet receiving minimal effort in return, it could be a red flag.

Slow responses to your messages, coupled with brief and unenthusiastic replies, might indicate a lack of genuine interest.

While politeness can prompt a response, true engagement involves a more balanced exchange of effort and attention.

Texts for venting:

Communication is key in any relationship, and how she communicates can reveal a lot about her feelings.

Suppose she consistently reaches out only to vent about her problems, particularly fixating on one person or situation. In that case, it might suggest that she sees you more as a sympathetic ear than a central figure in her life.

Healthy connections involve sharing joys and challenges, not just using the relationship as an emotional dumping ground.

Financial requests:

A clear warning sign that you might be her fallback plan is when she repeatedly asks for financial assistance. If your connection revolves more around your wallet than shared experiences and emotional support, it's time to reassess the dynamics.

While helping each other out in times of need is natural, a relationship built primarily on financial transactions is unlikely to fulfill emotional needs on either side.

Recognizing these signs can help you navigate the complexities of relationships more effectively.