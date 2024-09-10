ADVERTISEMENT
4 signs you need to give your ex another chance

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Breakups are tough, and sometimes, no matter how much time has passed, you might find yourself thinking about giving your ex another chance.

Getting back with your ex
Getting back with your ex

Whether it’s to see if things have genuinely changed or to finally learn that it’s truly over, there are certain signs that may indicate it's worth reopening that door. If any of these resonate with you, it might be time to give them another shot:

If you constantly catch yourself daydreaming about how things might have turned out differently or how you could have fixed things, it's a sign that you haven't fully moved on.

When thoughts of "what could have been" dominate your mind, it may be a nudge from your heart that you need closure—either by rekindling the relationship or finding a new ending.

You keep wondering What could have been
You keep wondering "What could have been"[MarriageRebooted] Pulse Nigeria

It’s normal to take some time to heal after a breakup, but if you find that every new relationship or potential connection is overshadowed by thoughts of your ex, it might mean there’s unfinished business.

If their presence lingers in your mind, preventing you from fully embracing new possibilities, it could be worth revisiting the relationship to see if things have changed.

You can't stop thinking about them
You can't stop thinking about them
One of the biggest reasons to consider giving your ex another chance is if you truly believe they've changed for the better.

If they’ve demonstrated growth, made amends, or are actively working on the issues that led to your breakup, it might be a sign they’re ready to make things work this time around. Remember, though—actions speak louder than words, so make sure the change is genuine.

At the end of the day, giving your ex another chance doesn’t mean it will work out. However, if you feel like you're in a win-win situation—where either it works out and you’re happier, or you get the closure you need to fully move on—it might be worth the risk.

You feel like you have nothing to lose.
You feel like you have nothing to lose. Researcher at Tulane University and UCLA did a two-year study study of 47 college-aged women, asking them if they had fallen in love.When they looked at activity in the women's immunity genes, which activate to respond to illnesses in the body, the researchers found that women who were in love had more immunity gene activity than women who weren't in love, Business Insider previously reported.This could potentially suggest that feeling love could provide additional protection against disease, though more research is needed due to the small study size and inconclusive results. Business Insider USA

Sometimes you need to try one last time to either confirm it's meant to be or to finally close that chapter for good.

Ultimately, deciding to give your ex another chance is a personal choice. Whether it works out or simply teaches you another valuable lesson, the important thing is that you follow your heart while staying mindful of past mistakes. Either way, you’ll come out stronger and wiser, with the clarity you need to move forward.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

