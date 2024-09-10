4 signs you need to give your ex another chance

1. You keep wondering "What could have been"

If you constantly catch yourself daydreaming about how things might have turned out differently or how you could have fixed things, it's a sign that you haven't fully moved on.

When thoughts of "what could have been" dominate your mind, it may be a nudge from your heart that you need closure—either by rekindling the relationship or finding a new ending.

2. You can’t move on without thinking about them

It’s normal to take some time to heal after a breakup, but if you find that every new relationship or potential connection is overshadowed by thoughts of your ex, it might mean there’s unfinished business.

If their presence lingers in your mind, preventing you from fully embracing new possibilities, it could be worth revisiting the relationship to see if things have changed.

3. You believe they’ve grown or changed

One of the biggest reasons to consider giving your ex another chance is if you truly believe they've changed for the better.

If they’ve demonstrated growth, made amends, or are actively working on the issues that led to your breakup, it might be a sign they’re ready to make things work this time around. Remember, though—actions speak louder than words, so make sure the change is genuine.

4. You feel like you have nothing to lose

At the end of the day, giving your ex another chance doesn’t mean it will work out. However, if you feel like you're in a win-win situation—where either it works out and you’re happier, or you get the closure you need to fully move on—it might be worth the risk.

Sometimes you need to try one last time to either confirm it's meant to be or to finally close that chapter for good.