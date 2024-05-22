ADVERTISEMENT
5 reasons you shouldn't ask for closure when a relationship ends

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

The end of a relationship is often a painful and confusing time, and it’s natural to seek closure to make sense of what happened.

However, asking for closure may not always be the best approach. Here are five reasons why you might want to avoid seeking closure after a breakup.

Seeking closure can sometimes bring up unresolved emotions and reopen wounds that were beginning to heal.

  • Renewed pain: Revisiting the breakup can reignite feelings of hurt, anger, or sadness.
  • Prolonged healing: Continuously seeking answers can delay the healing process and make it harder to move on.
  • Emotional turmoil: The conversation might lead to additional conflicts or misunderstandings, creating more emotional distress.

Even if you get a chance to ask for closure, the answers may not be satisfying or clear-cut.

  • Ambiguous explanations: The reasons given for the breakup might be vague or unsatisfactory.
  • Different perspectives: Your ex’s perspective might differ significantly from yours, leading to more confusion.
  • Incomplete closure: You might still feel unresolved despite the conversation, as closure often comes from within rather than external explanations.
Focusing on closure can keep you stuck in the past, hindering your ability to move forward.

  • Ruminating on the past: Constantly thinking about the breakup can prevent you from looking ahead.
  • Delayed new beginnings: Fixating on closure can stop you from starting new relationships or pursuing new opportunities.
  • Emotional dependency: Seeking closure might indicate an emotional dependency on your ex, making it harder to detach and move on.
Relying on your ex for closure places your emotional well-being in their hands, which might not be healthy or fair to yourself.

  • Dependency: Your healing process becomes dependent on your ex’s willingness to provide closure.
  • Unhealthy control: It can give your ex control over your emotions and recovery.
  • Self-empowerment: True closure often comes from within, empowering yourself rather than relying on someone else.

Asking for closure can sometimes lead to additional drama or conflict, making the situation more complicated than it needs to be.

  • Potential conflicts: The conversation might turn into a blame game or lead to new arguments.
  • Misunderstandings: Miscommunication can create further misunderstandings and hurt feelings.
  • Clean break: Sometimes, a clean break is the healthiest option, allowing both parties to heal independently.

While the desire for closure is understandable, it’s important to recognize that it might not always be beneficial.

Reopening old wounds, receiving unsatisfactory answers, delaying your ability to move on, giving control to your ex, and potentially creating more drama are all reasons to reconsider seeking closure.

Instead, focus on self-healing and finding peace within yourself to truly move forward after a breakup.

Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

