5 phrases 'cheaters' love to use when they can't lie anymore

1. "It was the work of the devil"

This phrase is often used as a way to deflect responsibility and blame external forces for their infidelity. By attributing their behaviour to the influence of a higher, uncontrollable power, cheaters hope to absolve themselves of personal accountability.

This tactic, while spiritually manipulative, aims to convince the betrayed partner that the cheater wasn't truly in control of their actions.

2. "It was a moment of weakness"

Cheaters commonly use this phrase to downplay their actions as a temporary lapse in judgment. The implication is that their infidelity was a brief, one-time mistake and does not reflect their true character. This phrase attempts to garner sympathy and make the betrayal seem less calculated and more accidental.

3. "It was a mistake"

Calling cheating "a mistake" is a classic way for the cheater to reduce the seriousness of their wrongdoing. This phrase tries to make infidelity seem like a minor misstep rather than a deliberate act of betrayal. By framing it as a mistake, they aim to trivialise the hurt caused and avoid dealing with the deeper emotional damage inflicted.

4. "I don't know what came over me"

This phrase allows the cheater to claim confusion and lack of understanding about their own actions. By pretending they were overwhelmed by emotions or impulses they couldn’t control, they sidestep having to explain their true motivations.

This tactic makes them seem more like a victim of their own desires rather than someone who made a conscious decision to betray their partner.

5. "Don't let the devil come between us"

In a final attempt to salvage the relationship, cheaters might use this phrase to appeal to their partner’s emotions, particularly if there are strong religious or moral values involved.

It shifts the blame onto the partner, making them feel as though they’re the ones bringing negativity into the relationship, rather than addressing the cheater's own actions.

These phrases are not genuine attempts at reconciliation or accountability but rather tools of emotional manipulation aimed at minimising the cheater's responsibility and the pain they have caused.

True healing in a relationship comes from sincere apologies and visible changes in behaviour, not from relying on tired excuses.

