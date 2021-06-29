6 reasons why divorce is better than a bad marriage

But, sadly, statistics show many different results — about one in 4 marriages ends up in divorce.

And even if sometimes it’s really difficult to admit that your “happily ever after” just isn’t working, you shouldn’t get upset, because there are plenty of good things that a divorce can bring into your life.

We’ve found out 6 reasons why it’s better to walk away than to stay in an unhealthy marriage.

You’ll have a better chance to meet “the right one”

When you’re married, you unconsciously try to stay away from the opposite sex, in order to not make your partner jealous. This way, you miss out on a lot of opportunities and great people you can make friends with. This is not a bad thing when you’re happily married. But if you feel that your marriage has become suffocating, a divorce can help you clear the way to meet the right partner in the future.

You can devote your energy to your own personal growth

If you stay in an unhealthy marriage for a long time, your emotional well-being is always at stake. It turns out that a bad marriage may keep you from doing the things in life that you want to do or having the things in life that you deserve. So, after a divorce, you can finally stop putting all of your energy into a relationship that no longer works and use it for other important areas of your life.

You’ll feel happier

When you get out of a bad marriage, you may lose a spouse but you actually gain happiness instead. Life is too short to waste it on contradictory people and unhealthy relationships. And if you feel that your marriage is only making you feel unfulfilled and unhappy, it’s definitely time to go.

Your kids will be happier too

Many couples realize that they are unhappy and still decide to stay married “for their children’s sake.” But this is a really bad idea. Your children can hear your sarcasm and arguments and may constantly feel stressed out by the tension in your unhappy marriage. Even more than all of this, they might be confused about what a healthy relationship is and isn’t, which can lead to huge problems in their future personal life.

Your health might improve

Most people believe that marriage can boost your health, but in the case of a bad marriage, this doesn’t work at all. On the contrary, an unhappy, conflict-riddled marriage can be worse for you health-wise than being single or happily married. Studies confirm that living in a hostile home can be as physically damaging as too much drinking or chronic work stress.

You will start looking better