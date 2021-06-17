6 things you should know before cheating on your partner

It’s not much of a comfort either, knowing that so many others have no problem in breaking what was once believed to be an unbreakable vow.

It’s easy to generalize here, but the fact is everyone is capable of cheating. There’s no one particular gender that’s exclusively guilty.

Here are some things to consider before you make that mistake:

If you’re going to cheat, then you better own up to it

Don’t sugarcoat it. That only makes the situation worse. Keep in mind that the situation is already miles beyond worse. So just say it. And be transparent about it. Layout the basic and most important details as straight as possible (when it happened, how long it’s been going on, etc.). Don’t save any of it for later. If this all seems difficult for you, just remember: you committed the act. So commit to it.

There are consequences

This one may seem like a given, but there is a lasting impact on those who have been cheated on. It goes on to affect their future relationships. Of course, this isn’t something you’re thinking about while you’re getting it on with your partner’s best friend. Trust issues will skyrocket, and your partner may even find him or herself vulnerable in situations that are oddly familiar, meaning they’ll be susceptible to triggers that they don’t even realize they have.

You may be forgiven, but it will never be forgotten

This applies to the couples who manage to move on despite their partner’s adultery. And it kind of goes without saying. Indeed, you may have gone on and on about how it was only a “one-time thing,” but what’s going to stop them from believing you could do it again? Your partner is going to be a hell of a lot more suspicious of you, and he or she has every right to be.

You control your body, not the other way around

Yes, you may have had your eye on that cute co-worker of yours, and your body may start to get curious. But, contrary to popular belief, you do have the power to decide if you’ll actually do something about it. It can remain a foolish daydream, or become a brutal reality.

Don’t use cheating as the easy way out

Whether consciously or subconsciously, people at the breaking point of their relationships begin seeking for the nearest exit. For some, cheating offers them exactly that. But it’s far from the easy way. It’s cowardly and plain old pathetic. Your partner doesn’t deserve it either, no matter how much you try to rationalize that he or she “had it coming.”

You probably shouldn’t be in a relationship in the first place