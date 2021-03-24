As each year passes by, people including our favourite celebrities are growing, therefore, there’s the need to settle down to make a family.

Interestingly their weddings tend to make news more and we honestly love all the buzz that comes with it.

This list features Ghanaian celebrity weddings that took over the internet over the years and were the talk of the town.

Which of these weddings did you enjoy most?

Joe Mettle and Selassie

Joe Mettle is a popular Gospel artiste in Ghana. His wife on the other hand was not very known until her marriage with the Gospel artiste was announced.

The two took over the internet with their star-studded traditional wedding on August 13, 2020.

Following news that Joe Mettle was going to marry media personality, Berla Mundi, the surprise wedding invitation of the Gospel artist and his then girlfriend, Selassie caught people by surprise and was the talk of the town.

Their wedding, however, saw in attendance lots of celebrities from the music and media fraternity and it was successful at the end of the day.

Joe Mettle and his wife Selassie are living happily ever after.

Joe Mettle and Selasie

Kennedy and Tracy

Kennedy Osei, the first son of Osei Kwame Despite, and Tracy’s wedding ceremony swept Ghanaians off their feet as it turned out to be the dream wedding of a lot of people.

The two had their traditional marriage on February 13, 2020. It was followed by a lavish white wedding ceremony on Saturday, February 4, 2020.

Their wedding was the on the top trends in Ghana for months and till now the couple never desist from showing and blessing us with their awesome marriage life and how far God has blessed them.

These cute photos of Kennedy and Tracy are already couple goals (Photo: @focusnblur Instagram)

Fella Makafui and Medikal

Following controversies that Fella Makafui snatched rapper Medikal from songstress, Sister Derby, the relationship of the two has been one of the talks in the country.

Of course, people did not expect the two to get married a few months after they announced their relationship to the public.

Their wedding took the public by surprise and people anticipated that it was a prank.

Fella and Medikal’s traditional marriage was held on the 7th of March, 2020 at East Legon.

While fans waited for the white wedding to follow, Fella announced that with the invasion of the pandemic Covid-19, they were not certain as to when that will happen. After almost a year of marriage, the two have welcomed their first child.

Fella and Medikal are married!

Sarkodie and Tracy

Fans were wowed when the Rapper decided to marry his longtime girlfriend and baby mama, Tracy. Their union became a motivational scenario for most people.

The two got married on July 17, 2018, in a private ceremony at Tema. They have hence had their second child after their wedding.

Sarkodie and Tracy cutting their huge white wedding cake

John Dumelo and Gifty Mawunya

Dumelo officially followed his traditional marriage ceremony with a wedding on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at the Royal Senchi Resort hotel.

The wedding of the actor caught people by surprise as people anticipated he was going to marry one of the female celebrities in the country.

The two have, after their marriage, welcomed their first child and are living happily ever after.

John Dumelo and wife

Stonebwoy and Louisa

Dancehall musician, Stonebwoy and his wife, Dr Louisa got married on June 16, 2017, at a private venue.

Their wedding is one of the unforgettable celebrity weddings in the history of Ghana. The mere fact that Stonebwoy married a doctor got people talking.

The two are, however, are living their best married life and is an inspiration to most Ghanaians.

Stonebwoy and Dr. Louisa Ansong

Victoria Lebene and Eugene Osafo-Nkansah

Following the news about the relationship between actor Kofi Adjorlolo and Victoria, the marriage of blogger Eugene and the actress came as a surprise to fans. They became the talk of the town for days.

Their marriage, however, saw in attendance top celebrities from the entertainment industry. The two have welcomed their first child after their marriage.

Nkonkonsa and Victoria Lebene

Kyeiwaa and Michael Kissi Asare

After the Kumawood actress sadly got divorced a day after her first marriage, the news of her second marriage in the USA got people emotional. Kyeiwaa, hence, got great well wishes from people when the news broke that she was getting married again.

The marriage came off on Saturday, July 25, 2020, following their court wedding some few months ago.

Although much is not said about the aftermath of Kyeiwaa's wedding, we wish her all the happiness in the world.

Kyeiwaa and her husband

Keche Andrew and Joan

Andrew of Keche fame found his missing rib and got married to Joan Gyan, his record label Boss on November 30, 2019. Their marriage took people by surprise and was talked about for days.

The two have been able to keep their marriage life out of the public space since they got together.