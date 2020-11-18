Their pre-wedding photos are poetic and sweet. The first day Karey, the bride-to-be stepped into the office of Steve (groom-to-be) as the new admin, he was blown away by her beauty and bubbly persona.

Of course, Karey never thought her work colleague will turn out to be the man she would spend forever with.

Steve and Karey

Steve shares his story:

“Karey was our new admin at my workplace and at first sight, I was blown away by her beauty and bubbly persona.

Steve and Karey

One day our company van ran out of gas and I had to call my boss to come to bail me out, fortunately, he was tied up, so he sent Karey instead.

Afterwards, I told her since she’s now my AAA I will need to get her number for next time, and from then on, we kept in touch. We hit off instantly and every day I fell in love with her more and more and decided to spend the rest of my life with my soul mate and as they say the rest is history.”

Steve and Karey