Couple goals: All the times Abeiku Santana and his wife were the perfect inspiration

Berlinda Entsie

We love how these two make us believe in love and couldn't wait to share some of their romantic photos with you.

Abeiku and Genevieve
Abeiku and Genevieve

Ace broadcaster, Abeiku Santana and his wife, Genevieve have tips for all couples.

Media personality, Abeiku Santana is amongst the few celebrities who are mentoring the youth to be a better version of themselves.

Abeiku over the weekend bagged another Master's degree from the University of Ghana Business School in Marketing Strategy.

He shared his transcript proving the hard work that he invested in his education. Abeiku earned eleven As and two Bs.

The broadcaster has never stopped raining praises on his wife as he always says she is the motivation behind his success.

He mostly praises his wife for the immense support she gives him, especially with regard to some of the shows he hosts. Abeiku keeps inspiring us and makes us believe in love again amid all the celebrity breakups and divorces.

In a lovey-dovey speech at his graduation ceremony attended by his wife and colleagues, he said "my wife got her master's degree before I got my master's degree so she actually inspired me but I decided to challenge her so I have more master's than her, now I've done three. In fact, my registration, she paid for it. She paid the fees and made sure I attend the school to learn. Sometimes she sets an alarm to wake me up to learn."

We chanced on some photos and videos on social media and Abeiku Santana, together with his wife is serving some couple goals despite the outbreak.

The two are love-struck anytime they step out and we love to see.

Check their photos below:

Abeiku and Genevieve
Abeiku and Genevieve
Abeiku and Genevieve
Abeiku and Genevieve
Abeiku Santana and his wife in the middle
Abeiku Santana and his wife in the middle
