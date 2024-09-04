Dear men, if you want a submissive woman, you should have these 6 qualities

1. Respectful and considerate

Respect is reciprocal, especially when one partner prefers a more submissive role. Show respect for her opinions, feelings, and boundaries. Being considerate of her needs and treating her with dignity will encourage trust and security in the relationship.

2. Confident and self-assured

Confidence is attractive and helps to create a sense of stability. A self-assured man who knows what he wants and is comfortable in his own skin can provide the leadership that a submissive woman might seek. However, confidence should not be confused with arrogance or controlling behaviour.

3. Protective and supportive

A woman who is submissive may look for a partner who makes her feel safe and secure. Being protective doesn’t mean being possessive; it means showing that you care about her well-being and are willing to support her emotionally and physically.

4. Responsible and dependable

Responsibility and dependability are attractive qualities, as they show that you can be relied upon. A submissive woman may look for a partner who is consistent in his actions and words, someone who can be trusted to keep his promises and be there when needed.

5. Leadership and decisiveness

A submissive woman might appreciate a partner who takes the lead in decision-making. However, this should be balanced with inclusivity, ensuring that her opinions are considered. Being decisive shows that you can guide the relationship with confidence.

Being a good provider is often associated with security and stability, which are important for building trust in a relationship. A submissive woman may value a partner who can provide for her needs, whether financially, emotionally, or practically.

This doesn't just mean earning money, but also providing emotional support, care, and a stable environment where she feels secure and valued.