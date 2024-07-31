6 signs he's going to be a stingy boyfriend

A generous man can make a relationship more enjoyable and balanced. Here are some signs that the man you're interested in might be stingy, and you should approach the relationship with caution:
While financial generosity isn't the sole indicator of a good partner, it often reflects a person's willingness to share and support their partner.
Recommended articles
He only talks about money when he's broke.
A stingy boyfriend might often claim to be out of funds but never mentions when he's financially comfortable. The only time you will hear him talk about money is when he hasn't been paid and is complaining bitterly about it, you may even share your money with him. This pattern can indicate a reluctance to share or spend money on the relationship.
He pretends not to hear you when you ask for help.
If you ask for help and he ignores your request until you stop mentioning it, it could be a sign that he's unwilling to support you or he will say things like, "I will see what I can do" yet will do nothing to help. A generous partner typically offers assistance without hesitation.
Constantly claims you are 'richer'
He calls you names like "rich woman" or "big woman" just to deflect from his own financial responsibilities in the relationship. He will claim that you supposedly have more money, he may be trying to justify not contributing or offering financial support.
Dislikes celebrating festive occasions
He claims he doesn't celebrate birthdays, anniversaries, or other holidays but it is all an excuse to avoid spending money on gifts or special events. This reluctance can indicate a lack of willingness to invest in creating memorable moments together.
He claims he prefers you 'natural'
While appreciating natural beauty is admirable, he may be using it as an excuse to avoid expenses like haircare or makeup, he uses that as a subtle way to evade financial contributions. It might suggest that he's unwilling to support your personal upkeep or preferences.
Avoids inquiring about your problems
If he never asks about your well-being or what's troubling you, it might be because he's afraid you'll request financial help. A caring partner should be interested in your emotional and financial well-being, not just avoid potential financial obligations.
These signs aren't definitive proof that a man is stingy, but they can indicate a pattern of behaviour. A healthy relationship involves mutual support, including financial assistance when needed. It's essential to communicate openly about financial expectations and boundaries to ensure both partners feel valued and supported.