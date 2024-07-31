6 signs he's going to be a stingy boyfriend

He only talks about money when he's broke.

A stingy boyfriend might often claim to be out of funds but never mentions when he's financially comfortable. The only time you will hear him talk about money is when he hasn't been paid and is complaining bitterly about it, you may even share your money with him. This pattern can indicate a reluctance to share or spend money on the relationship.

He pretends not to hear you when you ask for help.

If you ask for help and he ignores your request until you stop mentioning it, it could be a sign that he's unwilling to support you or he will say things like, "I will see what I can do" yet will do nothing to help. A generous partner typically offers assistance without hesitation.

Constantly claims you are 'richer'

He calls you names like "rich woman" or "big woman" just to deflect from his own financial responsibilities in the relationship. He will claim that you supposedly have more money, he may be trying to justify not contributing or offering financial support.

Dislikes celebrating festive occasions

He claims he doesn't celebrate birthdays, anniversaries, or other holidays but it is all an excuse to avoid spending money on gifts or special events. This reluctance can indicate a lack of willingness to invest in creating memorable moments together.

He claims he prefers you 'natural'

While appreciating natural beauty is admirable, he may be using it as an excuse to avoid expenses like haircare or makeup, he uses that as a subtle way to evade financial contributions. It might suggest that he's unwilling to support your personal upkeep or preferences.

Avoids inquiring about your problems

If he never asks about your well-being or what's troubling you, it might be because he's afraid you'll request financial help. A caring partner should be interested in your emotional and financial well-being, not just avoid potential financial obligations.