The powerful and rich couple have set an unbeatable record for couples including celebrities who are planning to tie the knots this year.

It was a display of glitz, glam, culture and wealth. From the most cars to the hiring the best photographers and other vendors, #Kency2020 was a beautiful ceremony and yardstick for a fairy tale wedding.

The beautiful bride, Tracy who is also a fashion illustrator wowed us with all the looks for her lavish wedding and we were madly in love with her simple yet detailed wedding gown.

Check out the photos below and share your thoughts with us.