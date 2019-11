A photo of Jackie and a young lady she took a photograph with recently went viral with a host of fans lauding the resemblance of the two.

Jackie Appiah's look alike

In some wedding photos that have also gone viral, the bride looks like a Jackie twin in certain angles from shots on her big day.

These wedding photos of a Jackie Appiah look alike are going viral

Ohui, a Ghanaian bride and her husband Solomon who got married in August 2019 are now getting the attention of social media.

Check out beautiful photos of the couple:

These wedding photos of a Jackie Appiah look alike are going viral