Kalybos and Ahuofe cause stare on social media with 'wedding' photos

Berlinda Entsie

Some people on social media believe Ghanaian actor, Richard Kweku Asante popularly called Kalybos and actress, Priscilla Opoku Agyeman, popularly known as "Ahuofe Patri" have tied the knot following photos of them in wedding outfits.

Kalybos and Ahuofe Patri
Kalybos and Ahuofe Patri

Over the weekend, the actor and actress sent their social media followers into a frenzy after she shared new photos wearing wedding outfits.

In some of the photos and videos posted on their Instagram pages, Ahuofe Patri was clad in a Cinderella fairytale gown. Her wrapped curly hair and expensive flawless makeup made her look gorgeous.

Kalybos, on the other hand, looked dapper in his expensive designer suit. the two, were seen caressing and sort of showing affection to each other.

Following the posts, some people on social media have congratulated them and asking when the ceremony took place.

