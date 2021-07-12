Over the weekend, the actor and actress sent their social media followers into a frenzy after she shared new photos wearing wedding outfits.
Some people on social media believe Ghanaian actor, Richard Kweku Asante popularly called Kalybos and actress, Priscilla Opoku Agyeman, popularly known as "Ahuofe Patri" have tied the knot following photos of them in wedding outfits.
In some of the photos and videos posted on their Instagram pages, Ahuofe Patri was clad in a Cinderella fairytale gown. Her wrapped curly hair and expensive flawless makeup made her look gorgeous.
Kalybos, on the other hand, looked dapper in his expensive designer suit. the two, were seen caressing and sort of showing affection to each other.
Following the posts, some people on social media have congratulated them and asking when the ceremony took place.
Check photos and video below:
