The actress tied the knot with Michael Kissi Asare in the United States on Saturday, July 25, 2020, following their court wedding some few months ago.

However, their traditional marriage came off on Friday, July 24.

Kyeiwaa and her husband went for wrapped Kente cloth for their traditional wedding depicting the culture of their origin.

Kyeiwaa traditional marriage

Kyeiwaa marriage

She again wore a fairy tale Cinderella white gown for her white wedding. Kyeiwaa further changed into another floor-sweeping gown for her wedding reception. Her nude makeup and accessories that complemented her outfits were on point.

Her husband, on the other hand, wore a white suit for the occasion.

Kyeiwaa's white wedding

The two again wore matching white Kente outfits for their Sunday thanksgiving service.

The couple has been the talk in town from the weekend until now as photos and videos from their wedding are still trending on social media.

Kyeiwaa and her husband

Check out the highlights of the events below: