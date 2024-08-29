ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Ladies, here are 4 things you can do if he friendzone's you

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

When trapped in the friendzone it’s natural to hope that things might change, but sometimes, trying to force a different outcome can lead to more pain.

Here are 4 things you can do if he friendzone's you.
Here are 4 things you can do if he friendzone's you.

Instead of pushing too hard, it's better to take a step back and focus on protecting your emotional well-being. Here are some things you should consider doing:

Recommended articles

Understand that most men prefer to be the ones doing the chasing. While he may enjoy the attention of being chased for a short period, he might lose interest in the long run. Trying to push the boundaries of friendship could only drive him away further.

ADVERTISEMENT

If he’s made it clear that he sees you only as a friend, respect his feelings. Accepting reality can be painful, but it’s an important step in preserving your self-respect and avoiding unnecessary heartache. Acknowledging the friend zone as a boundary helps you protect your emotional well-being.

friendzone
friendzone ece-auto-gen

Constantly trying to change his mind or pushing for more could make things uncomfortable for both of you. Give him space, and don’t push the friendship beyond its natural limits. Sometimes, taking a step back can allow both of you to reassess your feelings without pressure.

ADVERTISEMENT

To protect your emotional health, start to distance yourself emotionally. This doesn't mean cutting him off entirely, but rather focusing more on your own needs and happiness.

Spend time with other friends, pursue hobbies, and engage in activities that bring you joy. Reducing your emotional investment in someone who doesn’t reciprocate can help you heal.

protect your heart
protect your heart Pulse

Just because one door closes doesn't mean another won't open. Stay open to meeting new people and building new connections. You never know when you might meet someone who appreciates you for who you are and feels the same way about you.

ADVERTISEMENT

By following these steps, you can accept the friend zone gracefully, preserving your dignity and emotional well-being while keeping the door open for healthier, more fulfilling relationships in the future.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fighting couple

Is bad marriage better than divorce? Here's what you should know

The biggest distractions in relationship [betterhelp]

5 biggest distractions in relationships

Why you partner hides their phone from you [istockphoto]

5 reasons your partner hides their phone from you - it's not just cheating

It's your role as a loving partner to protect the woman you care about [Xonecole]

This is why 35 is the ideal age for women to get married