Ladies, here are 4 things you can do if he friendzone's you

Don’t push too hard to come out of it:

Understand that most men prefer to be the ones doing the chasing. While he may enjoy the attention of being chased for a short period, he might lose interest in the long run. Trying to push the boundaries of friendship could only drive him away further.

Accept the reality of the situation:

If he’s made it clear that he sees you only as a friend, respect his feelings. Accepting reality can be painful, but it’s an important step in preserving your self-respect and avoiding unnecessary heartache. Acknowledging the friend zone as a boundary helps you protect your emotional well-being.

Give him space and don’t push it:

Constantly trying to change his mind or pushing for more could make things uncomfortable for both of you. Give him space, and don’t push the friendship beyond its natural limits. Sometimes, taking a step back can allow both of you to reassess your feelings without pressure.

Protect your heart:

To protect your emotional health, start to distance yourself emotionally. This doesn't mean cutting him off entirely, but rather focusing more on your own needs and happiness.

Spend time with other friends, pursue hobbies, and engage in activities that bring you joy. Reducing your emotional investment in someone who doesn’t reciprocate can help you heal.

Be open to new opportunities:

Just because one door closes doesn't mean another won't open. Stay open to meeting new people and building new connections. You never know when you might meet someone who appreciates you for who you are and feels the same way about you.

